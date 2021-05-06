tennessee tussle

Odessa Kelly stands up in Nashville

Odessa Kelly

Justice Democrats launched an early warning shot into Middle Tennessee last month when the group backed Nashville activist Odessa Kelly in her bid to unseat a House Democrat with deep establishment ties. As the first primary challenger of the 2022 cycle to have earned an endorsement from Justice Democrats, Kelly is hoping one of the nation’s leading progressive groups will lend some initial momentum to her fledgling campaign. “I didn’t want to be one of those people that was just running to get their name out there and have a moral victory,” Kelly, 39, told Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel in a recent interview. “I want to win this race.”

Promising start: So far, Kelly’s decision to jump in well ahead of next year’s August primary seems to have paid off, at least financially. Within 36 hours of announcing her candidacy, the nonprofit leader and former civil servant reported that she had raised more than $100,000 for her insurgent campaign to take down Rep. Jim Cooper (D-TN), the fiscally conservative Blue Dog Democrat whose legislative record is in many ways anathema to the party’s far-left flank.

Tough fight: Kelly is nevertheless in for a tough fight. Cooper — who has held his current seat since 2003 and previously served in Congress from 1983 to 1995 — remains a fixture in the district and throughout Tennessee. His late father, Prentice, was the state’s governor, and his brother, John, is the mayor of Nashville. Cooper, for his part, welcomed Kelly’s challenge. “Competition is good,” he told JI in a statement. “During the last election six months ago, I got a record 250,000 votes and I am grateful for the support of the community.”

Conditioning aid: Kellybelieves the United States should condition aid to Israel — a view held by two other progressive challengers who have earned endorsements from Justice Democrats this year. “I would be in favor of conditioning aid for the reason that I believe that no U.S. dollars should go toward infringing on anyone’s human rights,” she said, without going into specifics. “That’s anywhere that U.S. dollars are going, not just in Israel but Saudi Arabia and other places as well.” Kelly added that she is in favor of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, opposes the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement and would like to visit Israel.

Farrakhan: Shortly after she announced her candidacy, Fox News, having combed through Kelly’s old social media posts, dug up a potentially damaging finding: that she had attended a speech by Louis Farrakhan, the antisemitic Nation of Islam leader. “Currently @ Jefferson St. Baptist Church, waiting to hear Louis Farrakhan speak,” Kelly wrote in an April 2012 Facebook post that is no longer publicly available. But Kelly says she has no affinity for Farrakhan, noting that she was unaware he would be speaking at a church rally she attended in April 2012. She had assumed the event was for Trayvon Martin, but “the next thing I know, Farrakhan is crossing my path,” Kelly recalled. “I’ve learned about a lot of the antisemitic things that he’s saying, and I in no way condone that whatsoever. As a gay woman, he [goes] hard on gay people 24/7. So I understand how people have sensitivity there.”

Read the full profile here.