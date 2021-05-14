👋 Good Friday morning!

The IDF intensified its offensive on Gaza overnight, firing artillery and tank shells into the Strip from the ground in addition to ongoing air strikes. Despite later-retracted reports, the IDF has not yet launched a ground incursion into Gaza.

Reports suggest that the IDF intentionallymisled foreign media about a ground invasion, in an effort to force Hamas operatives underground so that Israel Air Force jets could strike its underground tunnels.

According to Gaza Health Ministry officials, 115 people have been killed since fighting began earlier this week. The death toll in Israel rose to nine, including two women who died in the past 24 hours after sustaining injuries while running to a bomb shelter.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said late last night that the military operation “will continue as long as necessary in order to restore the quiet and security to the State of Israel.”

Three rockets from Lebanon were shot toward Israel yesterday evening, but fell short and landed in the sea. Hezbollah reportedly clarified that it had no connection to the missiles.

Violent clashes between Jewish and Arab extremists continued in a number of Israeli towns last night, including multiple shootings, stabbings and arson attacks, despite increased police presence.

Yamina leader Naftali Bennett indicated yesterday that he would no longer work to build a coalition with Opposition Leader Yair Lapid, saying that a government with the Islamic party Ra’am is not feasible amid the current violence. Lapid vowed to continue his efforts regardless; his mandate expires June 2.

Bennett has now purportedly returned to negotiations with Netanyahu, but in order to form a coalition, they would need to successfully appeal to New Hope leader Gideon Sa’ar or Defense Minister Benny Gantz to join them.

The U.N. Security Council is slated to meet on Sunday to discuss the ongoing Israeli-Gaza conflict, after the U.S. objected to holding the meeting today and sought a delay.