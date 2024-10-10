Casey issues new rebuke of Summer Lee, but stops short of revoking endorsement

Sen. Bob Casey also said that the U.S. should give Israel ‘the freedom of action they need’ to respond to Iran how it sees fit

Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) doubled down on Wednesday night on his condemnation of a statement issued by Rep. Summer Lee (D-PA) and other Pittsburgh officials marking the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks that drew criticism from the city’s Jewish community, but stopped short of revoking his endorsement of his fellow Pennsylvania lawmaker.

Lee, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato issued a joint statement on Oct. 7 that did not mention Hamas and blamed Israel for the Oct. 7 attack and the escalating conflict in the Middle East. Casey condemned the missive in his own public statement.

Discussing Israel policy dynamics in the Democratic Party during a campaign event at the Jewish Community Relations Council of Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Casey criticized Lee by name.

“All this transpired in a way that was both insensitive, it was inappropriate and it was just dead wrong,” Casey said. “It was especially insensitive, inappropriate, because of when they issued the statement, and I categorically condemn that statement.”

He continued that he “categorically condemn[s]” the sentiment the Pittsburgh officials expressed “that somehow we have to just pull up stakes and try to make a deal … and Israel doesn’t have to continue to bring the fight to these threats that are impinging upon their security every day.”

He said he is pushing back against the spread of such sentiments and attitudes in the Democratic Party.

Pressed later, Casey did not explicitly revoke his endorsement of Lee.

“I think I’ve been pretty clear about condemning categorically what was said in that statement and condemning categorically hateful speech or speech that is antisemitic, and I stand on that record,” Casey said. “I think my record’s pretty clear.”

He said he didn’t want to “get involved in other races” and wanted to focus on his own Senate race. Casey’s Senate opponent, David McCormick, said it was “shameful” that Casey wouldn’t explicitly revoke his endorsement.

Addressing Israel’s still-pending response to Iran’s ballistic missile attack, Casey said the U.S. should back Israel responding how it sees fit.

“I think we have to support them in that effort, to give them the freedom of action that they need,” Casey said, “and the way to do that is to continue to provide them the resources as we have, and also not to constrain their ability to take take action against the Iranians that they feel is in their national security interests.”

He said it’s appropriate for the U.S. and Israel to “collaborate and debate” on how best to respond.

The Pennsylvania senator, the lead sponsor of the long-languishing Antisemitism Awareness Act, said he thinks there’s a “good prospect” that it can pass before the end of the year after the election. He said there are several bills up for consideration, particularly the National Defense Authorization Act, to which it can be attached.

Casey also said he does not believe there has been enough attention in Washington and on Capitol Hill recently to the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement targeting Israel. He said “we’ve got to remind people … that that movement is still out there” and the Senate should potentially consider legislation on the subject when it returns to Washington.

The Pennsylvania senator appeared to express support for Israel’s continuing campaigns against Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis and other terror threats, acknowledging that those threats are ongoing and Israel must counter them. He said that it’s “part of my obligation” as a senator to ensure Israel has continued U.S. support.

Casey said the U.S. should continue to pursue a deal to free the hostages held in Gaza, but blamed Hamas for repeatedly torpedoing talks.

He added that leaders have to continue to remind the American people of the gravity of the Oct. 7 attacks, the Hamas threat and Hamas’s goal of killing all Jews, so that Americans do not become numb. Casey described Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack as ”genocidal terrorism” fundamentally different from other terrorist attacks — aimed not just at causing fear but at “eliminat[ing] as many Jews as possible on one day or in a few hours.”

Casey said that the Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights needs additional funding so that it has the capacity to complete more investigations in a timely manner, in concert with passing the Antisemitism Awareness Act.

Beyond campuses, he said that “we have to begin to address the underlying causes and, at a bare minimum, prepare the next generation to be more sensitive and aware of … antisemitism.” Such discussions, Casey said, must begin early in childrens’ education.

He added that he’s hopeful the Senate is moving toward bipartisan regulations on social media that could help address antisemitism online.