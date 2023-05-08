Daily Kickoff
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at the upcoming GOP race in Kentucky for the gubernatorial nomination, and spotlight an initiative backed by Josh and Marjorie Harris to bring sports and leadership training to Israel’s disadvantaged communities. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Aharon Barak, Jake Sullivan and Yotam Polizer.
A bipartisan delegation to Israel last week led by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and former Democratic Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MD) was supposed to put on display bipartisan support for Israel.
But while lawmakers on both sides of the aisle emphasized their ongoing support for the Jewish state, the trip also highlighted how Israel’s judicial reform proposal is becoming a political wedge issue among supporters of Israel in the U.S, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
Hoyer told JI last week that “friends ought to be candid with one another when they see things that they think are inconsistent with what we think are the proper steps to take,” drawing a parallel to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to a joint session of Congress in 2015 in which he expressed disapproval over the Iran nuclear deal, which the U.S. was at the time negotiating.
“Neither Israelis nor Americans ought to be surprised that the other from time to time expresses disagreement with some things that the other is doing. That does not mean that we don’t have an enduring bond of friendship and alliances,” Hoyer said. “It means that friends are saying, ‘I don’t think what you’re doing in this particular instance is in the best interest… of our alliance.’” Read the full story here.
A separate delegation of lawmakers — members of the House Intelligence Committee — were also in Israel last week for meetings with high-level officials. While still in Israel over the weekend, Reps. Mike Turner (R-OH) and Jim Himes (D-CT), respectively the chair and ranking member of the committee, spoke to CNN’s Jake Tapper about their meetings and the concerns they heard from Israeli officials.
“The one thing that [Netanyahu] made clear is that he does think that Iran can be deterred,” Turner said, “that if they do believe that there will be military action against them and a surgical-type strike that would diminish their ability to pursue nuclear weapons, that that could have a chilling effect and could stall their programming… He doesn’t want that opportunity to be missed, of the understanding that Israel and or the United States, together or separate, might be willing to take military action to forestall Iran making that next step to a nuclear state.”
The lawmakers are back in the U.S., where the House and Senate are both in session beginning tomorrow. But heading to Israel this week is San Francisco Mayor London Breed, whose trip with the Jewish Community Relations Council Bay Area will include time in the Golden City’s sister city, Haifa.
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is meeting with officials in Riyadh this week, where yesterday he met with counterparts from Saudi Arabia, India and the United Arab Emirates to discuss a potential joint infrastructure plan that would create an expansive railway system across the Middle East and connect with India, Axios’ Barak Ravid reports.
And in Paris, ELNET is holding its third annual policy conference today through Wednesday. Israeli President Isaac Herzog and former Israeli Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar will give tonight’s opening keynotes, following a panel with Emirates Policy Center founder and President Ebtesam al-Ketbi; French Senator Roger Karoutchi; French Ambassador to Israel Éric Danon; Israel’s chargé d’affaires in Paris, Haim Waxman; Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL) and the Hudson Institute’s Ken Weinstein.
bluegrass battle
Trump, McConnell tensions play out in Kentucky GOP gubernatorial primary
Days after the Kentucky Derby, another closely watched race in the Bluegrass State, the Republican primary for governor, is nearing the finish line, with two GOP frontrunners locked in fierce competition for the nomination, Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel reports.
Heated battle: The crowded primary on May 16 has turned into a heated battle between Daniel Cameron, the popular attorney general of Kentucky, and Kelly Craft, who served in the Trump administration as an ambassador to the United Nations. Even as they are largely aligned on key issues, their rivalry has grown increasingly personal over the course of the campaign.
Changing GOP: Craft has spent millions on attack ads, including a recent TV spot in which Cameron is cast as an “insider” for his connection to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). It was a curious ad, not least because Craft has previously contributed to McConnell. Meanwhile, the assumption that McConnell would be unpalatable to voters in his home state underscored how the GOP has changed under former President Donald Trump, who gave his endorsement to Cameron.
texas trail
Allred’s record appeals to both moderates and progressives, as he mounts Texas Senate bid
Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX)’s candidacy against Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) for the Senate pits two lawmakers with deeply different styles against each other: Cruz is one of the most outspoken pro-Israel members of the Senate, while Allred has straddled the ideological line between establishment pro-Israel groups like AIPAC and Democratic Majority for Israel and left-wing allies like J Street, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
On the record: Since taking office, Allred has co-sponsored a range of pro-Israel legislation — supporting the Abraham Accords, promoting greater U.S.-Israel cooperation in a range of fields, providing funding for Israeli-Palestinian peace-building ventures and opposing the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement targeting Israel. During the 2021 war between Israel and terror groups in Gaza, Allred joined a letter urging the administration to push for a cease-fire. He also signed onto a letter warning that Israel’s judicial reform efforts could precipitate a “major conflict” in the Middle East and urging the administration to intervene.
Across the aisle: Cruz, meanwhile, has defined himself as a prominent pro-Israel voice, and has been outspoken on a range of Middle East policy issues, staking out conservative ground. He pushed back against measures supporting a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians, and sought to claim credit for influencing the Trump administration to withdraw from the Iran deal and relocate the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem — steps that Cruz has said were critical on the path toward the Abraham Accords.
hoop hopes
The 76ers’ Josh and Marjorie Harris back Israeli girls’ basketball initiative
The Leyada School gymnasium in Jerusalem was a sea of ponytails and pinneys on a recent Tuesday afternoon, as dozens of Israeli middle school girls battled it out on the basketball court for the day’s top honors. But within a few minutes of Israeli First Lady Michal Herzog’s arrival, she was swarmed by players. Accompanying Herzog was Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Marjorie Harris, who, with her husband Josh Harris, started the 48ers, a youth basketball program in Israel for disadvantaged youth, Jewish Insider’s Melissa Weiss reports for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Girl power: For the first time, the program has an all-girls component. “For me, as the mother of two girls, and being involved in sports, there are a lot of sports for girls, but not enough,” Harris explained. “There are girls that play football, there are girls that play hockey — but not really. The big teams that girls participate in are soccer and now more and more basketball, and we thought [it was] a great way to empower girls.”
Hand in hand: Harris is also chair of the Sixers Youth Foundation, which partners with Philadelphia-area nonprofits that are focused on youth development in sports and education. “The thought behind it is [to] give [kids] the sports, get them hooked in and then give them the education,” Harris said. “And it’s interesting because they go so hand in hand. There’s studies that [show that] when you’re more active, you do better in school.”
Read more here and subscribe to eJewishPhilanthropy’s Your Daily Phil newsletter here.
pier pressure
China’s tech-driven port in Haifa aims for interconnected Mideast
Commercial ports are usually a cacophonous jumble of clanging metal, screeching chains and yelling dock workers engaged in a race to unload massive container ships. But the barely two-year-old Haifa Bayport run by the Shanghai International Port Group on Israel’s Mediterranean coast is quiet enough to hear the seagulls caw, Melanie Lidman reports from Haifa for The Circuit.
Strategy session: China’s SIPG, a state-owned industrial conglomerate that operates the world’s biggest port in Shanghai, is playing the long game. Having won a bidding war in 2015 to construct the new facility and compete against the existing Port of Haifa that was built 90 years ago, the company is looking eastward. With Israel linked now to the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain through the 2020 Abraham Accords, SIPG officials say Haifa can be a maritime gateway to the broader Middle East.
Competition: While competition from SIPG has steadily eaten into the older Haifa port’s market share, the new owners, led by India’s second-wealthiest man, Gautam Adani, are overhauling the facility to fight back. Adani’s winning bid of $1.1 billion was strongly supported by the U.S., which expressed security concerns about China’s operation of the Bayport. The older port has also become a centerpiece of the so-called I2U2 initiative, which created a regional West Asia trading bloc two years ago comprising India, Israel, the United Arab Emirates and the U.S.
Pic of the Day
Yotam Polizer, CEO of IsraAid, the Israel-based humanitarian group, was awarded the 2023 Charles Bronfman Prize, along with $100,000, half of which he pledged to donate back into his organization, at a gala event at the New-York Historical Society on the Upper West Side of Manhattan last night.
In his acceptance speech, Polizer (pictured above at right, with Charles Bronfman) announced that IsraAid planned to more than double its budget and deepen its operations around the world in the next five years. “Five years ago, IsraAid was an organization with a small team and a budget of less than $7 million. Today, five years later, our budget is almost $21 million. So we tripled ourselves. But it’s not just our budget, it’s our impact and our growth. And five years from now we plan to reach and become an organization of $50 million,” Polizer said.
Read more about the evening from our sister publication eJewishPhilanthropy here.
