Worthy Reads

👟 The Loneliness of a Long-Distance Runner: ESPN’s Sam Borden details the experiences of Oliver Ferber, a star cross-country runner at the Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School in Maryland, who forewent the state championship when the race was scheduled for Shabbat. “Oliver cried, more than once. He changed his mind, more than once. According to [JDS coach Jason] Belinkie, even the rabbi Oliver was consulting with indicated at one point that running could potentially be a defensible choice. ‘He had the whole world against him in that situation,’ the coach said. It didn’t matter. Oliver couldn’t shake the feeling that he knew what was right. ‘You’re not allowed to do really intense exercise you don’t really enjoy,’ he said matter-of-factly. ‘And when you’re running up the hill, every step requires effort. And it’s hard and it hurts. And if you’re doing that and like, “Oh, this is fun,” then you’re not racing the right way.’ He shrugged. ‘I wanted to live my values,’ he said.” [ESPN]

👨 Knowing Nides: The New York Times’ Michael Crowley spotlights U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides as Washington’s top diplomat in Jerusalem navigates a challenging political environment. “Senior Israeli officials interviewed for this article praised Mr. Nides, saying he has handled an explosive situation deftly. Because he is close not only to Mr. Biden but also to Mr. Sullivan and Mr. Blinken, Israelis say they see him as an authoritative representative of the Biden administration… In one notable bit of outreach, Mr. Nides took steps soon after he was appointed to develop a working relationship with Ron Dermer, an Israeli ambassador to Washington during Mr. Netanyahu’s previous tenure. Obama administration officials resented Mr. Dermer for being, in their view, a de facto Republican ally. Mr. Nides’s approach, which rankled some Democrats, showed strategic wisdom, some people familiar with the situation said, given that Mr. Dermer is among Mr. Netanyahu’s closest confidants.” [NYTimes]

🔍 This Town:Politico’s Michael Schaffer looks at how politics and business intersect — or don’t — noting as an example the recent sale of the Washington Commanders to a group led by Josh Harris. “Sports inflation has pushed team ownership beyond even the sorts of ordinary tycoons who once bought in ordinary markets — the local bankers and real-estate magnates and industrial leaders. While Washington has a few members of the more rarefied 21st-century master-of-the-universe set, it never did become a hub, despite all its pretensions to the contrary. Harris, who grew up locally, left town to make his fortune. ‘Washington has a lot of money, but it doesn’t have a lot of billionaires,’ says Stephen Fuller, who spent 50 years studying the regional economy at George Mason University, where the local-economy program now carries his name. ‘A couple of hundred million doesn’t get you front-row seats anymore.’” [Politico]

📺 Misinformation in the Mideast: In Politico, H.A. Heller explores Russia’s propaganda campaign in the Middle East. “This same playbook of Russian state-funded and -supported broadcasters, which is evident in Syria, is now visible in Ukraine as well. Simply look behind many of the false claims being pumped out and spread across social media, and one will find Sputnik and RT Arabic. The latter, which is prominent in the Middle East as it once was in Europe, operates 24 hours a day across eight satellite stations, making the channel one of the five most-watched news broadcasters in the region. Not only that, RT Arabic is also one of the most popular news sites in the region, in some months outperforming even Al-Jazeera, while its YouTube channel has more dedicated subscribers than any other RT subsidiary. In total, RT Arabic’s social media platforms have garnered a combined 804 million views — a number that’s risen exponentially since February 2022. RT Arabic’s significant online presence means pro-Kremlin propaganda is being fed directly to younger generations in the Arabic-speaking world — and their methods aren’t subtle. RT Arabic often posts content at two or three times the rate of Al-Jazeera or the BBC, and often multiple times. The goal appears to be to overload the audience with a flurry of information that’s then retweeted and reposted ad nauseam and, thus, also serves to crowd out dissenting voices.” [Politico]

🇸🇾 Spotlight on Syria:The Wall Street Journal’s Benoit Faucon and Summer Said report on the challenges faced by Saudi leaders as they look to lead the reintegration of Syria into the Arab world. “At least five mem­bers of the Arab League, in­clud­ing Mo­rocco, Kuwait, Qatar and Yemen, are re­fus­ing to read­mit Syria into the group, the Arab of­fi­cials say. Even Egypt, which has rekin­dled ties with Syria in re­cent months and is a staunch Saudi ally, is push­ing back, they added. These coun­tries want Mr. As­sad to first en­gage with the Syr­ian po­lit­i­cal op­po­si­tion in a way that would give all Syr­i­ans a voice to de­ter­mine their fu­ture, the of­fi­cials said…. Some of the coun­tries op­pos­ing Syr­ia’s read­mis­sion have dou­bled down on their de­mands, in­clud­ing calls that Dam­as­cus ac­cept Arab troops to pro­tect re­turn­ing refugees, crack down on il­licit drug smug­gling and ask Iran to stop ex­pand­ing its foot­print in the na­tion, the Arab of­fi­cials said.” [WSJ]

✡️ Mind the Gap: Liberties editor Leon Wieseltier highlights the dissonance between the Jewish left and the Jewish right as an obstacle to the fight against antisemitism. “The contemporary Jewish community is now faced with the prospect of a double struggle, but so far it has demonstrated only a skill for singleness. The Jewish left wants to know only one thing, the Jewish right wants to know only another thing. Right now it should be the duty of American Jews to fight the anti-Semitism outside the Jewish world and the anti-democratic decay inside the Jewish world, and on the basis of the same principles…Almost nobody acknowledges the politically non-partisan nature of anti-Semitism, its infernal ubiquity. “ [Liberties]