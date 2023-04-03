👋 Good Monday morning!

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we interview Sen. Joni Ernst about Riyadh’s role in the Middle East, and profile Liron Zaslansky, Israel’s top diplomat in Dubai. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Scott Wiener, Gaby Aghion and Mark Dubowitz.

Just over a week since the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the Allenby Bridge Border Terminal launched a 24-hour operational schedule yesterday — a key project pushed by U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides — which seeks to ease passage for Palestinians traveling between the West Bank and Jordan.

Accompanied by representatives from the U.S. Embassy and USAID, as well as Israeli officials from the Israel Airports Authority and COGAT (the Israeli military authority that coordinates government activities in the West Bank), Nides told Jewish Insider’s Ruth Marks Eglash, “We’re in the middle of Ramadan right now and anything that keeps things calm is very important.”

“I am focused on the security of Israel, and I fundamentally believe that a better life for the Palestinian people also helps the security of Israel,” Nides explained, describing the scene at the crossing as still “chaotic.” He added that the next stage of the plan is to find investments and funding that will improve the physical access to the border crossing.

The border crossing will now remain open through the night, five days a week – reducing hours only for the Jewish Sabbath starting Friday evening through Saturday night, at least through the summer months. Read the full story here.

Is a regional realignment in the Middle East in sight? Saudi Arabia plans to invite Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to Riyadh for an Arab League summit in May, in a move that would formally end Damascus’ isolation in the region.

Syria and Egypt are also reportedly in talks to restore full diplomatic relations after more than a decade, in what The Wall Street Journal described as “fast-evolving developments that are reshaping the Middle East’s geopolitics.” A meeting between Assad and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi could come shortly after Ramadan ends later this month, the Journal reports.

Where is the White House on this? The Biden administration, the Washington Post’s Josh Rogin writes, “has abdicated diplomatic leadership to Moscow and is turning a blind eye as Gulf states welcome the Assad regime back into the diplomatic fold.”

“Washington is sorely mistaken if it thinks that allowing regional players to reestablish diplomatic and economic ties with Bashar al-Assad will lead to greater stability,” Rogin adds.

Mark Dubowitz, the CEO of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told us this morning that the regional shift “is a major victory for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Vladimir Putin as well as Assad. It sends a signal that no matter how horrendous your war crimes, eventually you can be rehabilitated if you’re sufficiently ruthless and patient. It’s a shameful display from Gulf countries who have welcomed Assad back into the fold. But it is also a disappointment for those who believed the Biden administration would vigorously enforce the Caesar Act, a 2019 human rights law passed overwhelmingly by Congress.”

Even if a regional realignment is in sight, one thing has not changed: tensions along Israel’s border with Syria. The Israeli military said it shot down a Syrian drone that had crossed into Israeli airspace, hours after Syrian officials accused Israel of conducting airstrikes in the Homs province.