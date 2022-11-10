Worthy Reads

🇷🇺 Russian Roulette: In Puck, Julia Ioffe looks at how Russian President Vladimir Putin turned against Ksenia Sobchak, the socialite and media personality-turned-presidential candidate and Putin critic, and the broader implications of Russia’s war in Ukraine as it affects Moscow’s elite. “No matter how outspoken [former St. Petersburg Mayor Anatoly] Sobchak’s daughter or his widow, senator Lyudmila Narusova, have gotten, they have remained essentially untouched. Until now. On October 26, two days after Sukhanov was arrested, investigators showed up with a search warrant at Ksenia Sobchak’s dacha in the elite Moscow suburb of Gorki-8. Sobchak, however, was a step ahead of them. Apparently tipped off that she was a suspect in the case and that arrest awaited her at the airport, she bought two airplane tickets — one for Dubai and one for Istanbul — and instead drove west, through Belarus, and crossed the Lithuanian border on foot, using her brand new Israeli passport.” [Puck]

🌈 Fantasy Land: In his Israel from the Inside newsletter, Daniel Gordis responds to a New York Times column by Tom Friedman headlined “The Israel We Knew is Gone,” with his own article, “‘The Israel We Knew’ is not gone …But Israelis never wanted that ‘Israel we thought we knew.'” Gordis writes: “Here’s the heart of the problem. There are many people around the world who want Israel to be something it does not wish to be. They want it to be successful, but humble. They want it to be strong and secure, but still desperate for foreign support of all sorts. They want it to be Jewish, but in a ‘nice’ kind of way. Israeli dancing (which I haven’t seen here in years), flags at the right time, a country filled with ‘Hatikva moments’ as some call them. A country traditional enough to be heartwarming, but not so traditional that it would dare imply that less intense forms of Jewish life cannot make it. A country steeped in memory, but also one that is finally willing to move on. An Israel moderate in every way would be an Israel easy to love. It would be a source of pride, but not a source of shame. It would be an Israel that would make us feel great as Americans and as Jews. The only problem is that that Israel doesn’t exist, and it never has. Of course, there’s also never been an America like that, or an England like that.” [IsraelfromtheInside]

🤔 Israel’s ‘Real’ Problems:The New York Times’ Bret Stephens dismisses arguments of impending fascism in Israel, but highlights other issues facing the country. “The election holds two important clues, though they aren’t the ones foreign observers usually notice. The first is the political self-destruction of the Israeli left. Meretz, Israel’s progressive party, failed to win a single seat in Parliament after taking six in the 2021 elections. Labor, Israel’s historic center-left party, is down to four seats from seven. ‘Ever since the Palestinians violently disproved the Israeli left’s assumption that withdrawing from the West Bank and Gaza would bring peace, the left has no compelling message for Israeli voters,’ says Einat Wilf, a former Labor member of Parliament. ‘Also, like everywhere in the world, right-wing populist parties rise when the concerns, especially of the lower classes, around crime and immigration are looked down upon.’…The second clue is that the deepest divide in Israeli politics, between the Jewish majority and the Arab minority, is becoming wider. In Lod, an Arab-Jewish city that was the scene of intercommunal rioting and looting in May 2021, [Itamar] Ben-Gvir’s party saw its vote tally double from the last election. So did Balad, the most extreme of Israel’s Arab parties, [Haaretz’s Anshel] Pfeffer told me. Arab towns in Israel have been swept up in a huge crime wave, becoming local mafia kingdoms into which Israel’s police seldom venture.” [NYTimes]

🌴Date with History: In Smithsonian Magazine, Matti Friedman writes a thoroughly researched ode to the date and the date palm, looking at how they have held their pride of place across the Middle East through the ages and how it is likely to fare in the future. “The same overriding sense of the date’s importance struck me several times during the past few months, sitting in air-conditioned libraries, hunched over books, looking at the ancient art and literature of this part of the world. When I began my research, the date palm seemed to appear merely as a background detail in art, from pharaonic tombs and Assyrian palaces to a 2,500-year-old seal impression showing the Persian Emperor Darius shooting arrows at a lion. But after a while my perception changed. The date palms stopped looking like decorations and came to the fore. After all, the pharaohs are long gone and Darius no longer matters, but the date palm does, feeding multitudes, linking people with their ancestors, rising everywhere like millions of green fireworks frozen mid-blast. Maybe these trees are the stars in the story of this region, and we’re the extras?” [Smithsonian]

🗳️ The Right Stuff? In The New York Times, Sohrab Ahmari considers some of the reasons Republicans fell short of anticipated midterm gains in the House and Senate. “Mutual recriminations will ping-pong around right-wing circles in the coming days and weeks. Most will likely center on ‘messaging,’ candidate choices and other such tactical failures. It’s true that local circumstances shape any midterm election — we live in a vast and variegated country, and each race has its own contours. Still, in an era when national politics exerts such a strong gravitational pull on local elections, the most important question is: What sort of national vision did the Republican Party offer working Americans in 2022? It’s hard to say, really. The best I can come up with is something like this: Hand us the keys to government, but don’t expect us to give you anything in return. And in that indifference lies the central problem bedeviling Republicans up and down the ballot.” [NYTimes]