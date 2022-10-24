Worthy Reads

✋ No Nod for Squad: Puck’s Tara Palmeri questions the future of the “Squad,” as incoming progressive members of Congress distance themselves from the original quartet of legislators who came to Washington in 2018. “One progressive member of Congress conveyed the situation succinctly. ‘The Squad is a damaged brand among the members of Congress. The newcomers want to be progressive, but want to be effective, and want to have good relations with their colleagues without the baggage of the Squad,’ this person told me. ‘What makes the Squad controversial is not their beliefs — it’s their style, declaring war with their colleagues and leadership. There are a lot of members who have no interest in a hostile takeover.’ Indeed, many progressives complain that the Squad’s anti-Israel position, in particular, has put a target on the backs of candidates who seem too Squad-adjacent. This may explain why [Greg] Casar lost the endorsement of the Austin chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America when he said he supported Israel’s self-defense and opposed B.D.S. But he ended up having a relatively uneventful primary because AIPAC did not get involved in his race.” [Puck]

🔐 Turning Off the Spigot:The Atlantic’s Will Gottsegen interviews FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried following the crypto giant’s walk-back of a pledge to give up to $1 billion in political donations over the next two years. “There are nonconstructive people on both sides of the aisle, and there are constructive people on both sides of the aisle,” Bankman-Fried said. “And I don’t necessarily want to make a claim that those are exactly equal or anything like that, but that is the case. It’s not just which party that matters — it’s who within each party is setting the tone that matters. And of course you could imagine duking that out in a general election. You see races in the general election where you have a constructive candidate running against a constructive candidate; you see cases where it’s nonconstructive against nonconstructive, and everything in between. And the same thing is true in primaries. I think that there are opportunities in both to push things in the right direction — and then we’re back to the question of where can you do so more effectively? And my sense remains that on average, it is more frequently the case in a primary than in a general election that you can do a lot of that pushing.” [TheAtlantic]

🎮 G4Gone:The Washington Post‘s Nathan Grayson explores the lead-up to the fall of the G4 video games-focused TV and digital network owned by Comcast Spectator. “In interviews with The Washington Post, 11 former G4 staffers described their experiences at the network leading up to its recent closure. Speaking on the condition of anonymity due to the signing of nondisclosure agreements, they described a work environment with ever-shifting priorities from leadership that never settled on a strategy to develop their audience…Among the multiple causes employees believe sunk G4, several ex-employees pointed to Tucker Roberts, son of billionaire Comcast CEO Brian Roberts and then-president of Comcast Spectacor’s gaming brand. While G4′s revival was largely the younger Roberts’s brainchild, former employees described him as fickle and absent. One employee familiar with Roberts’s decision-making said the executive would regularly change his mind about crucial decisions — for example, the number of separate YouTube channels G4 needed, which spread out audiences and hurt viewership, or the direction of the network’s esports coverage, which changed numerous times.” [WashPost]

🧳 Business is Business: The New York Times‘s Kate Kelly eyes “Davos in the Desert,” where top American executives are attending the Future Investment Initiative business conference, while White House officials keep their distance due to recent tensions with Saudi Arabia. “But ultimately, the Biden administration has done little so far to dissuade companies like JPMorgan and Blackstone, which have longstanding business relationships in Saudi Arabia, or smaller companies hoping to attract investments from deep-pocketed funders in the kingdom by attending this week’s forum… Last week, the White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, reminded American companies to take into account ‘reputational concerns that can arise from public policy choices made by host countries’ when making decisions about where to invest. Still, Richard Attias, the organizer of the Saudi conference, made a point of telling reporters in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, last week that he had received so many requests from Americans to attend the event that his team had begun turning them down for lack of space. At the same time, Mr. Biden’s plan for meting out the threatened consequences against Saudi Arabia has remained vague in the weeks since he delivered the warning.” [NYTimes]