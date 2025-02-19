fbpx
Sen. Bernie Moreno to host Oct. 7 orphans at Republican Senate meeting

Moreno: ‘Today will send a message that the Republican Senate Conference will always stand with Israel and stand ready to assist them eradicate Hamas’

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

U.S. Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) participates in a Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee hearing in the Russell Senate Office Building on January 28, 2025 in Washington, DC.

By
Marc Rod
Emily Jacobs
February 19, 2025

Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) will host 12 Israeli orphans who lost parents in the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks on Israel at the Senate Republican Conference’s lunch meeting on Thursday, Jewish Insider has learned.

“We must never forget the unimaginable suffering depraved Hamas terrorists inflicted on innocent Israeli families during the October 7th attacks and I’m proud to play a small role in honoring those lost,” Moreno said in a statement to JI. “Hamas started this war and is solely responsible for the death [and] destruction.”

“Today will send a message that the Republican Senate Conference will always stand with Israel and stand ready to assist them eradicate Hamas,” Moreno continued.

The group was organized by Hagiborim, a group supporting Israeli orphans, and the visit was coordinated by the Falic family and former Bal Harbour, Fla., Mayor Gabriel Groisman.

Senate lawmakers gather weekly for private lunch conversations with most members of their party and sometimes featuring guest speakers.

