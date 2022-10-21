👋 Good Friday morning!

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at the tightening mayoral race in Los Angeles between Rep. Karen Bass and Rick Caruso, and how tensions between Washington and Riyadh could complicate potential Israeli-Saudi normalization. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Blake Masters, Norm Brownsteinand Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Liz Truss announced her resignation as prime minister of the United Kingdom Thursday afternoon, after six weeks at No. 10 Downing St., making her tenure as prime minister the shortest in history. Truss, who beat out Rishi Sunak to succeed Boris Johnson, will remain in the role until a new prime minister — who could be Sunak or even Johnson, who is in the process of garnering the requisite 100 nominations to be considered for the post — is selected.

One of Truss’ last moves as prime minister — a day before announcing her resignation — was to appoint Grant Shapps as the U.K.’s home secretary, the first Jewish politician to hold the posting in more than 25 years. Almost immediately after his appointment, Shapps was marked by some — including former politician Nigel Farage — as a “globalist,” drawing ire from the U.K. Jewish community, with some calling for GB News, where Farage hosts a program four times a week, to fire the politician-turned-commentator.

The political turmoil in London nearly overshadowed the announcement of a new round of U.K. sanctions leveled against three Iranian generals and the Iranian manufacturer of drones that were recently sold to Russia for use in Moscow’s ongoing attacks on Ukraine.

And in Washington on Thursday, the National Security Council’s coordinator for strategic communications, John Kirby, said that the military cooperation between Russia and Iran extended beyond hardware: “Iranian military personnel were on the ground in Crimea and assisted Russia in these operations,” he said.

“Iran is now directly engaged on the ground and through the provision of weapons that are impacting civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, in fact that are killing civilians and destroying civilian infrastructure in Ukraine,” added Kirby.

When asked by a reporter how Iran’s involvement in the war in Ukraine affects nuclear negotiations, he said Washington is not focused on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. “We are way far apart with the Iranians in terms of return to the deal, so we’re just simply not focused on that right now,” he said.

“What we are focused on,” he added, “is making sure that we’re holding the regime accountable for the way they’re treating peaceful protesters in their country, and supporting those protesters,” as well as holding Tehran and Moscow accountable for their arms sales.