Worthy Reads

📞 Summers’ Time: Politico’s Ben White looks at how former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, who had spoken out against many of the Biden administration’s economic policies, became critical in convincing legislators of the benefits of passing the Inflation Reduction Act. “​​Summers’ quiet but deep involvement in White House economic planning is remarkable since he has been among the sharpest critics of President Joe Biden’s spending policies almost from the beginning — a position that has earned him praise from Republicans and scorn from progressives. Yet Democrats’ eagerness to gain his support for Biden’s latest massive legislation is a testament to how they cannot ignore him. ‘I remember walking the tunnels back to the Hart building and saying to Larry, who was in Brazil at some conference at the time, “You gotta call Joe Manchin and you gotta do it right now and convince him this is all cool, that this will work,”’ Sen. Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat, recalled in an interview about the final, frenetic days before the vote on the legislation. ‘And he did that, he made the call.’” [Politico]

☢️ Tunnel Vision: In The Washington Post, former National Security Advisor and U.N. Ambassador John Bolton questions President Joe Biden’s continued efforts to reach a nuclear agreement with Tehran as Iran continues to target officials and regime critics abroad. “How to explain this manic quest for the Holy Grail of reviving the 2015 deal? Analytically, Biden is compartmentalizing Iran’s nuclear program in one silo and its terrorist activities in another, treating them as separable and unrelated. He is engaging in the classic diplomatic fallacy of ‘mirror-imaging,’ believing his adversaries see the world the same way he does, sealed off into separate compartments. The reality in Tehran is precisely the opposite. The ayatollahs’ malevolence is comprehensive, with nuclear weapons, assassination and terrorism all elements in their full spectrum of capabilities. By failing to grasp the wider scope of Iran’s menace, and plainly failing to deter it, Biden’s dangerous effort to resurrect the nuclear deal is threatening America’s larger interests.” [WashPost]

🕍 Tar Heel Trouble: In Charlotte Magazine, Jen Tota McGivney explores the rise in antisemitism in the North Carolina city. “At just 15, Asher Yesowitch of Charlotte reflects on how much has changed during his lifetime. As a little kid, he didn’t see security at his synagogue. ‘Everyone has their guard up more. When I was younger, I didn’t have to worry. We weren’t in as much fear as we are now,’ Yesowitch says. It reminds us of what’s going on.’ His 13-year-old sister, Nora Yesowitch, worries, too. She recalls a day when a classmate came to school wearing a swastika on his arm. When students asked him to take it off, he kept it on, saying he was just being funny, it was no big deal. ‘I got a little scared,’ she says.” [CharlotteMag]



📚 You’ve Got [Fan] Mail:The New Yorker’s Rachel Syme reflects on how writer Nora Ephron has been — correctly or not — immortalized by fans in the years after her death. “Since her death, a decade ago, at seventy-one, the romanticization of her work has swelled like a movie score. A writer of tart, acidic observation has been turned into an influencer: revered for her aesthetic, and for her arsenal of life-style tips. On TikTok, memes like ‘Meg Ryan Fall’ — the actress starred in Ephron hits like ‘When Harry Met Sally,’ ‘Sleepless in Seattle,’ and ‘You’ve Got Mail’ — celebrate the prim oxford shirts, baggy khakis, and chunky knit sweaters that Ephron immortalized onscreen. Burgeoning home cooks cling to her vinaigrette recipe from ‘Heartburn,’ her 1983 novel, not because it’s unique (it’s Grey Poupon mustard, red-wine vinegar, and olive oil, whisked together until thick and creamy) but because it’s Nora’s. And giddy writers still stream into New York with their own ‘Nora Ephron problem,’ dreaming of an Upper West Side fantasia where they can sit at Cafe Lalo, eat a single slice of flourless chocolate cake, and deliver a withering retort to any man who dares disturb their peace.” [NewYorker]