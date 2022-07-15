👋 Good Friday morning!

For less-distracted reading over the weekend, browse this week’s edition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent JI stories, including: Daniel Silva paints a new picture for Gabriel Allon; Walter Russell Mead on the ‘insanity’ that led him to write a new book on American support for Israel; Sean Patrick Maloney pursues the mainstream lane in matchup against Biaggi; Striking a balance at the Western Wall; Jason Kander joins ‘Limited Liability Podcast’; Saudi art show examines the impact of change on the places people love; and An Israeli aid group is now working inside Ukraine’s borders — in partnership with the country’s first lady. Print the latest edition here.

President Joe Biden continued his first trip to the Middle East as president on Friday,visiting a Palestinian-run hospital in East Jerusalem and meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem.

Biden announced a series of economic measures aimed at restoring the U.S. relationship with the Palestinian leadership and improving daily life for the Palestinian people, among them improved access to healthcare and technology; 4G digital connectivity in both Gaza and the West Bank; and efforts to bolster economic growth and foster people-to-people dialogue to support peace. Biden also announced an aid package totaling $316 million, on top of the more than half a billion dollars it has already provided to the Palestinian people since the Biden administration began to restore funding cut by the Trump administration. Read more here.

During the president’s visit to East Jerusalem, Biden’s motorcade removed the Israeli flags from the cars driving the delegation.

Following his meeting with Abbas, Biden flew from Ben Gurion Airport to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. Ahead of his arrival, the Saudis announced that they would be opening their airspace for all civilian airplanes, including airlines flying to and from Israel. The president welcomed the decision in a statement on Friday: “Saudi Arabia’s historic decision to open its airspace for all civilian planes, including those flying to and from Israel, is an important step towards building a more integrated and stable Middle East region,” he wrote.

“Today, I will be the first president of the United States to fly from Israel to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia,” said Biden. “As we mark this important moment, Saudi Arabia’s decision can help build momentum toward Israel’s further integration into the region, including with Saudi Arabia. I will do all that I can, through direct diplomacy and leader-to-leader engagement, to keep advancing this groundbreaking process.”

A senior U.S. official told Jewish Insider on Friday that the president would “carry a message encouraging peace and stability to integrate the region.” In Saudi Arabia, he will hold bilateral discussions with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and on Saturday he is scheduled to attend a gathering of the Gulf Cooperation Council with six Arab countries.

On Thursday, Biden signed together with Lapid “The Jerusalem U.S.-Israel Strategic Partnership Joint Declaration” reaffirming the unbreakable bonds between the two countries and emphasizing the U.S. commitment to Israel’s security. The declaration undertakes to deepen and broaden the Abraham Accords between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, as well as additional normalization agreements with Sudan and Morocco.

The document also stresses a U.S. pledge never to allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon, and that America is “prepared to use all elements of its national power to ensure that outcome.” Biden later reiterated that commitment in a press conference stating that he and Lapid “discussed the commitment to ensuring Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon. This is of vital security interest to both Israel and the United States.”

The atmosphere at the press conference, which was held at Jerusalem’s Waldorf Astoria, was warm and even festive as the two leaders signed the declaration with gold-plated pens. Biden recalled once again his meeting nearly 40 years ago with then-Prime Minister Golda Meir, and Lapid asked Biden to share Israel’s desire for peace with more Arab countries in the region.

Later on Thursday, Biden visited President Isaac Herzog’s residence, where he was given the Presidential Medal of Honor, given to individuals who have made an extraordinary contribution to the State of Israel. The audience included former Israeli ambassadors to the U.S., religious leaders in Israel and heads of Jewish American organizations.

Biden wrote in the Israeli president’s guest book, addressing Herzog by his nickname: “Bougie, my friend, thank you for all you and your family have done to deepen the ironclad bond between our two great countries. From our shared Irish roots to our shared love of Israel, we are united in heart and spirit. May our friendship endure and continue to grow! That is the Irish of it, as my grandfather Finnegan would say. God bless you. Joe. 7.14.22”

Biden also met with opposition leader and former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, with the former leader saying afterwards that it was a warm and successful meeting. “We’ve been friends for 40 years, but to ensure the next 40 years, we must deal with the Iranian threat,” Netanyahu wrote in a statement. “Sanctions and defensive military preparations are not enough. There must be a credible offensive military option.”

In the evening, Biden attended the opening ceremony of the 21st Maccabiah Games at Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem. Biden met with some 250 athletes of the more than 1,000-strong U.S. delegation at the games and then joined Herzog and Lapid to welcome the U.S. team as they marched into the stadium.