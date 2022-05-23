Worthy Reads

🍽️ The Ties that Biden: The New York Times’ Tom Friedman reflects on a recent lunch with President Joe Biden as the president struggles with concurrent challenges of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine alongside growing domestic tensions. “Biden didn’t say it in so many words, but he didn’t have to. I could hear it between the lines: He’s worried that while he has reunited the West, he may not be able to reunite America. It’s clearly his priority, above any Build Back Better provision. And he knows that’s why he was elected — a majority of Americans worried that the country was coming apart at the seams and that this old war horse called Biden, with his bipartisan instincts, was the best person to knit us back together. It’s the reason he decided to run in the first place, because he knows that without some basic unity of purpose and willingness to compromise, nothing else is possible. But with every passing day, every mass shooting, every racist dog whistle, every defund-the-police initiative, every nation-sundering Supreme Court ruling, every speaker run off a campus, every bogus claim of election fraud, I wonder if he can bring us back together.” [NYTimes]

🤼 Strong Man: Sports Illustrated’s L. Jon Wertheim spotlights the improbable story of Frank Simmons Leavitt — known as “Man Mountain Dean” — the pro wrestler who helped to train a group of mostly Jewish, European-born U.S. soldiers known as the Ritchie Boys before their deployments across the Atlantic. “When World War II broke out, Man Mountain had been coming off the height of his popularity. Not much earlier, he was pinballing around the country — and then the world — as a bearded babyface, theatrically tossing opponents out of the ring, flattening them on the canvas. For this he could command upward of $1,500 a night, which was more than the annual per capita income in the U.S. at the time. And when Leavitt wasn’t inside the squared circle, he was on the silver screen, starring in movies and working as a stuntman. For all of these surface differences, though, Leavitt was, by all accounts, beloved by the Ritchie Boys. He had charisma to burn, and the kind that rarely intimidated. Soldiers listened raptly to his stories about wrestling romps through venues familiar to them across Europe. They gawked as he put on heroic eating displays. Here was an American celebrity dispensing Americanized nicknames — every Gustav became a Gus — and teaching them slang.” [SI]

🎓 War of Words: The Atlantic’s David Frum looks at the current debate at Georgetown University over free speech — and policing such speech — amid recent incidents involving faculty and guest speakers on the campus. “There’s a lesson here. Punishing people for their words does not make the words vanish from memory. The unsayable is not unthinkable. Indeed, the punishment of the word may actually magnify the impact of the thought. Never mind abstract free-speech principles: Purely on pragmatic grounds, when a member of a community says something that bitterly divides the community, the way to a resolution is not to suppress the thought, but to argue it out. If we all spoke circumspectly and wisely all the time, who would even need institutional free-speech policies? The point of speech rules is to allow space for the unguarded and the ill-tempered, for the provocative and prickly person as well as the smooth and sinuous. The smooth and sinuous will seldom say anything worth hearing in the first place.” [TheAtlantic]

🕍 Mounting Costs: In the Wall Street Journal, American Enterprise Institute Senior Fellow Howard Husock raises concerns about the growing cost of security at Jewish institutions, which poses a major challenge to synagogues already facing funding struggles. “More than 5% of our budget is now devoted to security to protect the congregation. That’s more than $150,000 a year to prevent tragedies like the deadly attack on Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue in 2018 or the hostage-taking at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, in January. We had long used funds to hire off-duty cops for the High Holidays to direct traffic, but this is much more serious. Every Jewish congregation is, as they say in accounting, a tub on its own bottom. There’s no diocese or sanhedrin to provide financial support. Membership dues keep the lights on. Security spending comes at the expense of other budget items: building repairs, new books for the library, or lower tuition for preschool parents, a key source of the new members we need to thrive as a community of believers. Ours is a reasonably well-off congregation, but those that aren’t face hard choices.” [WSJ]

☪️ A Chaplain’s Calling: The Wall Street Journal’s Emily Brobow talks to Col. Khallid Shabazz, the highest-ranking Muslim chaplain in the U.S. military. “After studying the Quran he felt moved to convert. Like Malcolm X, he took the name Shabazz. ‘I wanted to change my life,’ he says. But his transformation drew harsh reactions from friends and family, many of whom stopped talking to him. He says that some superior officers accused him of siding with the enemy, and he was often left hungry because he could no longer eat the pork in many mess-hall meals. Col. Shabazz recalls an afternoon in the field when his sense of isolation reduced him to tears. When a Christian chaplain approached him, Col. Shabazz assumed he would ‘beat me up like everyone else,’ he says. Instead, the chaplain praised his strength and intelligence and suggested that he help others by becoming a chaplain himself. ‘That resonated in my soul,’ he says. ‘At that moment I knew what I was going to do with the rest of my life.’” [WSJ]