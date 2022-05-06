👋 Good Friday morning!

For less-distracted reading over the weekend, browse this week’s edition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent JI stories, including: Meet Shimrit Meir, Naftali Bennett’s key advisor; Israel is building a wall of lasers to defend against rockets. Will it work?; Shontel Brown notches primary win: ‘This was a faith fight’; 62 senators, including 16 Democrats, vote to oppose nuclear-only Iran deal; At Milken conference, puppies and panel discussions draw crowds; Mnuchin: U.S. stance toward Ukraine could reverberate in Mideast, Iran; Top Israeli energy official describes role of investors in promoting sustainable energy; and On Roe, a potential split between Orthodox Jewish groups and conservatives. Print the latest edition here.

A terror attack in the central Israeli city of Elad on Thursday night left three men dead and eight injured, one critically, as many Israelis were winding down celebrations of the country’s 74th Independence Day. The three victims were named early Friday as Yonatan Havakuk, Boaz Gol and Oren Ben Yiftah, all young fathers who leave behind a total of 16 children.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tweeted on Friday morning, “Our enemies have embarked on a murderous campaign against Jews wherever they are. Their purpose is to break our spirit; They will fail. We will lay our hands on the terrorists and their supporters, and they will pay the price.”

A massive manhunt for the terrorists continued Friday morning, with Israeli police identifying the suspects as As’ad Alrafa’ani, 19, and Sabhi abu Shakir, 20, both from the Palestinan village of Rumana, near the West Bank city of Jenin. One of the assailants was reported to have used an axe in the attack, which occurred in a city park. This is the seventh such terror attack in a month and a half, leaving 19 civilians and soldiers dead.

Is Ehud Olmert returning to politics? Not quite, but according to The New York Times’ Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin in their new book, This Shall Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for the America’s Future, in early 2019, upon a spontaneous encounter at a New York restaurant, the former Israeli prime minister, who did not realize he was speaking the presence of two journalists, offered himself up — ”half-jokingly” — to help then-Sen. Kamala Harris, who would soon enter the presidential race, reach out to Jewish voters.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides told an Atlantic Council forum that he seeks to “keep the vision of a two-state solution alive,” calling a one-state solution “a disaster for a democratic state,” but added, “I’m under no illusions here that I’m going to be getting to a moment in the Rose Garden where they present me with my Nobel Peace Prize.”

Nides also emphasized what he said was the close communication between the U.S. and Israeli officials, recounting that he had met “several” times yesterday — on a holiday, Yom Ha’atzmaut — with Israeli President Naftali Bennett, spoken with President Isaac Herzog three times and had a brief meeting with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

“I call myself a Jewtina,” Los Angeles city attorney candidate Hydee Feldstein Soto said at a recent candidate forum. “Jewish values include justice and doing good. Latina values include collaboration, getting the job done, solving the problem with transparency.”