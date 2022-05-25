👋 Good Wednesday morning!

The much-anticipated results of primaries in Georgia, Arkansas and Alabama, as well as runoffs in Texas, were overshadowed by the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade, in Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen children and two adults were killed when an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at an elementary school 86 miles west of San Antonio.

Rep. Lucy McBath (D-GA) beat Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux (D-GA) in Georgia’s 7th Congressional District in the first Democratic member-on-member primary of the 2022 election cycle. McBath had gone into yesterday’s primary with the backing of AIPAC and Democratic Majority for Israel, while Bourdeaux was endorsed by J Street.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) fended off five primary challengers in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, with nearly 70% of the vote. Her closest challenger, Jennifer Strahan, pulled in 17%. Greene is virtually assured a second term in Congress, owing to the district’s deep-red makeup.

In a blow to former President Donald Trump in the Peach State, two of his endorsed candidates — Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) and Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) — fell short in their efforts to challenge, respectively, Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

With a lead of 177 votes, Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX)declared victory over Jessica Cisneros in the runoff in Texas’ 28th Congressional District. Cisneros, who celebrated her birthday yesterday, tweeted that the “election is still too close to call, and we are still waiting for every ballot and eligible vote to be counted. This fight isn’t over. It was a blessed 29th birthday.”

Democrat Jasmine Crockett is all but certain to be the next member of Congress from Texas’ 30th District, after a victory over Jane Hamilton for the safe blue seat currently held by Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-TX).

Pro-Israel America on Tuesday announced its endorsement of Glenn Ivey, the former Maryland state’s attorney, in the Democratic primary for Maryland’s 4th Congressional District. Ivey is running in the July 19 primary against former Rep. Donna Edwards (D-MD), who is backed by J Street.