👋 Good Tuesday morning!

Elon Musk will purchase Twitter for roughly $44 billion, drawing mixed reactions from both the Jewish community and the broader Twitter universe. “Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” the billionaire entrepreneur tweeted shortly after yesterday’s announcement.

“Twitter has made some strides in tackling online hate and extremism in recent years, and so while we want to be cautiously optimistic about how Elon Musk will run the platform, he has not demonstrated any focus on these issues to date,” Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said shortly after the announcement. “We worry that he could take things in a very different direction. Moreover, as a private company, Twitter will lack the transparency and accountability of a public firm. It strikes me as deeply troubling and potentially dangerous that two people — Musk and Mark Zuckerberg — essentially control the public square. That seems like a sad day for democracy.”

Israeli-American writer Yossi Klein Halevi said he was “delighted” by the move and speculated that Musk will create “a censor-free Twitter,” adding, “The situation today is that the most vile calumny against Israel and the Jewish people is permitted, while pro-Israel voices are arbitrarily removed. So level the playing field and let us debate.”

Delivering the Tanous Family Lecture at Georgetown University yesterday, former U.S. Secretary of Defense Robert Gates, who served in both the Bush and Obama administrations, warned that North Korea and Iran are watching the situation in Ukraine as it relates to their nuclear programs.

“They’re not stupid,” Gates said. “So they look around the world — [Muammar] Qaddafi gave up his nuclear weapons, he’s dead and his regime is gone. Saddam [Hussein]…had nuclear weapons, he’s dead, his regime is gone. Ukraine gave up 1,800 nuclear weapons in 1994 in exchange for guaranteed territorial integrity by the United States, United Kingdom, and — guess who — the Russians. And now they’ve lost a third of their country. Kim [Jong Un] looks at that picture. And he’s trying to figure out how you could possibly think getting rid of his nuclear weapons is a good idea.”

“And I think it’s a question of whether Iran will be willing to be a threshold state, which means, in essence, they have the capability to build a nuclear weapon, they have the components to build the nuclear weapon, but they won’t throw it together unless they have to,” Gates added. “If they were to acquire nuclear weapons, and everybody knew they had nuclear weapons, I would wager a lot that Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Turkey would probably not be far behind. So there is a real risk there if the Iranians acquire nuclear weapons.”