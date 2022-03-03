👋 Good Thursday morning!

The Atlantic’s Graeme Wood and Jeffrey Goldberg are out this morning with a new interview of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. The pair had two meetings with MBS in recent months, one at a “remote palace by the Red Sea, his family’s COVID bunker,” and the other in Riyadh.

Asked if he had ordered the killing of columnist Jamal Khashoggi, MBS replied it was “obvious” that he had not. “It hurt me a lot, it hurt me and it hurt Saudi Arabia, from a feelings perspective.”

On President Joe Biden icing him and Saudi Arabia out, MBS retorted, “Where is the potential in the world today? It’s in Saudi Arabia. And if you want to miss it, I believe other people in the East are going to be super happy.” Read the full interview here.

Negotiators in Viennasay that a decision about reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal is days away, with one Iranian official explaining that “bitter experience” following Washington’s 2018 withdrawal from the agreement has caused Iran to dig in on its demands.

Gabriel Noronha, a former State Department official who worked on Iran and was fired by the Trump administration for social media posts critical of the then-president in the days following the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, posted several dozen tweets yesterday warning of an impending new deal with Iran. The tweets, he said, were prompted by his former colleagues at State, the National Security Council and in the European Union, whom he said “are so concerned with the concessions being made by [U.S. Envoy for Iran] Rob Malley in Vienna that they’ve allowed me to publish some details of the coming deal in the hopes that Congress will act to stop the capitulation.”

“[T]he deal being negotiated in Vienna is dangerous to our national security, it is illegal, it is illegitimate, and it in no way serves U.S. interests in either the short or long term,” Noronha wrote, citing Malley’s push to lift sanctions against a range of Tehran’s top officials.

Also at issue, Noronha noted, was the designation of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps as a Foreign Terrorist Organization. Tehran has pushed for its unconditional removal from the list, while U.S. negotiators have proposed removing the designation if Iran joins new negotiations to discuss its regional activities. The issue of the designation, Noronha said, is “one of the last issues still on the table in Vienna.”

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee is scheduled to vote on Deborah Lipstadt’s nomination to be the State Department antisemitism envoy, on Tuesday, March 8.

Lipstadt should have enough support to clear the committee but any member of the committee — such as Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), who opposes her nomination and has been lobbying fellow Republicans to oppose her — can delay the vote until the following committee meeting.

The committee will alsovote again on Barbara Leaf, nominated to be assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern Affairs. She cleared the committee last November, but the committee must vote again in the new year.

The House Homeland Security Committeequickly approved on Wednesday the Nonprofit Security Grant Improvement Act, which creates an administrative office to oversee the program and proposes massive funding increases.

It also approved the Bombing Prevention Act, which would create an Office for Bombing Prevention inside the Department of Homeland Security to address bombings and bomb threats. The bill is supported by The Jewish Federations of North America and the Anti-Defamation League.