Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, who, along with members of his Colleyville, Texas, congregation, was held hostage last month during an 11-hour standoff, is testifying before the Crime, Terrorism and Homeland Security Subcommittee of the House Judiciary Committee at 10 a.m. ET today about violence against minority institutions.

The Democratic Socialists of America’s (DSA) working group dedicated to “BDS and Palestine solidarity organizing” reacted to Rep. Jamaal Bowman’s (D-NY) withdrawal of co-sponsorship from the Israel Relations Normalization Act in a nine-tweet thread, calling the move “the equivalent of concessionary crumbs” to the DSA.

“Him removing sponsorship was the right thing, but he is still below the floor with regards to taking a principled stance on Palestine,” the group tweeted, adding, “Sure, he isn’t signing a bill, but he’s already normalized the occupation, explicitly come out against BDS (the floor for any self-respecting socialist) and funded weapons to Israel.”

The working group said that Bowman’s withdrawal of support for the Abraham Accords came only “after newly drawn district borders now exclude Riverdale, an area with a heavy Zionist constituency.”

The Louisville Community Bail Fund posted the $100,000 cash bail to release Black Lives Matter ​​activist Quintez Brown, who was arrested earlier this week and charged with attempted murder for shooting at Louisville, Ky., mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg inside Greenberg’s campaign office on Monday.

Rabbi Shlomo Litvin, the chairman of the Kentucky Jewish Council, told JI that local law enforcement met with members of the Jewish community in the aftermath of Monday’s attack. “In the wake of the attempted murder of a member of our community, that attention is deeply appreciated,” he said. “The Lexington Police have been a massive blessing to our community, reaching out and ensuring that we have all the information we need and that our security needs are met.”

More than three-quarters of the House Republican Conference — including the three top members of GOP leadership — signed onto a letter to President Joe Biden to “remind” him that he cannot guarantee to the Iranians that U.S. sanctions will never be reimposed.

The Republicans wrote, “If you forge an agreement with the Supreme Leader of Iran [on a nuclear deal] without formal Congressional approval, it will be temporary and non-binding and will meet the same fate as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and her delegation of House members met with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett today at his office in Jerusalem, alongside Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Mike Herzog and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides.

The prime minister spoke about the warm relationship between Israel and the U.S., and the importance of bipartisan support for Israel, according to a statement from his office. They discussed strategic challenges facing Israel, primarily the Iranian nuclear program. Bennett also thanked Pelosi for her support in advancing U.S. supplemental funding for Iron Dome.

“Nancy, thank you for initiating this visit,” Bennett said. “I’ve heard wonderful feedback from everyone who has met you. I want to personally thank you for your ongoing support for Israel. We have a beautiful country here, pretty tough place, but with beautiful people. You’ve stood up for Israel. Your dad, may he rest in peace, stood up for the Jews in our darkest hour of history when it wasn’t easy to stand up for Jews. I want to thank you.”

The delegation had a full day of meetings with top Israeli officials in Jerusalem yesterday, and received a briefing by the IDF and viewing the Iron Dome missile-defense system at Palmachim Air Force Base.

With coalition member Mansour Abbas, chair of the Special Committee on Arab Society Affairs in the Knesset, the delegation “reiterated America’s unyielding commitment to a two-state solution that advances peace, security and prosperity for the Palestinian people and neighbors in the region.”