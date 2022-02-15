👋 Good Tuesday morning!

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is traveling to Israel today alongside Reps. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Ted Deutch (D-FL), Barbara Lee (D-CA), Bill Keating (D-MA), Eric Swalwell (D-CA), Ro Khanna (D-CA) and Andy Kim (D-NJ).

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrived in Manama last night for the first-ever official visit of an Israeli premier to Bahrain. Today, he was received by an honor guard at the palace of Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa and is will meet later this month with King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. A Bahraini military band performed Israel’s national anthem, “Hatikvah,” as Bennett arrived at the palace.

Bennett met with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani; Industry, Commerce and Tourism Minister Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani; and Transportation and Telecommunications Minister Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed.

The premier and the ministers discussed deepening cooperation in innovation, the economy and technology, as well as ways to utilize the geographical advantages of their countries for the movement of goods between Asia and Europe. In addition, they discussed opportunities for Jewish and Muslim economic entrepreneurs and business owners.

“I want to thank my friends for such a generous and warm welcome,” Bennett said. “I come here on the first official visit of an Israeli prime minister in Bahrain, but it’s not only symbolic. My goal during this visit is to inject content into the Abraham Accords in trade, in people-to-people connections, and in all dimensions, and I’m very much looking forward to this day.”

“You are welcome here in Bahrain,” said Foreign Minister Al Zayani. “We were so delighted and we look forward [to] fruitful discussions and great outcomes for the meetings scheduled today with his Majesty and his Royal Highness. You are among friends; you are welcome.”

This morning, Bennett met with Israeli Ambassador to Bahrain Eitan Naeh, Jewish community president Ebrahim Daoud Nonoo, Jewish community member and former Bahraini Ambassador to the U.S. Houda Nonoo and other Jewish community leaders. Bennett gave them a shofar for the synagogue in Manama.

“I’m very delighted to be here in Bahrain, and I could think of no better way to kick off this visit than seeing my family here in Bahrain,” the prime minister said. “All of you are indeed family. I come from Israel with goodwill, with warm friendship between the two peoples, and I’m sure you can be a remarkable bridge between Bahrain and Israel. I’m looking forward to a wonderful day to strengthen the Abraham Accords, to strengthen the relationship between the nations.”

Bennett later met with U.S. Fifth Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Brad Cooper and praised the cooperation between the IDF and the U.S. Armed Forces, noting that the Fifth Fleet is a “significant element in maintaining regional stability in the face of various security threats and that he expects that the joint work between the countries in the region and the strong U.S. ally will continue to develop,” according to a statement from his office.

A senior official delegation from Turkey will arrive in Israel this week as part of preparations for the planned visit of President Isaac Herzog to Ankara, and with the aim of discussing relations between the two countries, which have been tense over the past decade.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi drew praise from Israeli commentators when, after making his formal entrance into the Egypt Petroleum Show in Cairo, he intentionally crossed to the other side of the room in order to greet Israeli Energy Minister Karine Elharrar. Questioned during the conference about reports that Israeli natural gas would reach Lebanon, Elharrar said, “we are exporting to Egypt and Jordan, and if that gas would reach Lebanon, so be it.”