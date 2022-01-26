👋 Good Wednesday morning!

Nina Turner, who lost a heated Democratic primary to now-Rep. Shontel Brown (D-OH) in Ohio’s 11th Congressional District last summer, is launching a second bid for Congress. While the state’s redistricting map has not been finalized, it is expected that she’ll challenge Brown, who discussed the possibility of a rematch with Turner on JI’s “Limited Liability Podcast” last week.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is expected to speak later this morning alongside religious leaders in New York about the need to double federal funding for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP) to $360 million. In 2021, Schumer helped double the program’s funding from $90 million to $180 million. According to a preview of his remarks shared with JI, Schumer plans to share that over 2,000 religious or nonprofit sites are still requesting help with security, particularly in the aftermath of the Colleyville synagogue hostage situation.

A multifaith coalition of religious groups, including The Jewish Federations of North America, Orthodox Union and Agudath Israel, sent a letter to President Joe Biden yesterday urging him to support doubling funding for the 2022 Nonprofit Security Grant Program.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog is set to make the country’s first-ever presidential visit to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, his office announced yesterday.

The president, together with First Lady Michal Herzog, will visit Abu Dhabi and Dubai at the invitation of UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with whom he will meet in addition to Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed; Vice President, Prime Minister, Defense Minister and ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and representatives of the Jewish community.

During the two-day trip, Herzog will also open Israel’s national day celebrations at Dubai Expo 2020 on Monday, which will include an official ceremony at the Al Wasl Dome, located at the heart of the Expo, and a public event at the Israeli pavilion. Read more here.

Congressional Democrats are escalating their response to Egypt failure to meet human rights conditions for U.S. security assistance. Last year, President Joe Biden waived some conditions and sent a portion of the military aid.

Six Democrats on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, led by Chairman Gregory Meeks (D-NY) wrote to Secretary of State Tony Blinken that they expect the administration to “reprogram the portion of military aid withheld last year if Egypt fails to comply with the full set of specific human rights benchmarks communicated by the State Department to the Egyptian government.”

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) released a statement yesterday urging similar action. “The Biden administration still has an opportunity to correct course here. Egypt looks unlikely and unwilling to meet the narrow conditions on the remaining $130 million in military aid by the deadline, while the human rights situation more broadly has only deteriorated over the last few months,” he said. “If Egypt doesn’t meet the conditions in full, the administration has to stand firm and show the world that our actions live up to our stated commitment to democracy and human rights.”