behind the scenes

Inside the White House during the Colleyville standoff

A police car sits in front of the Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, Texas.

Early Saturday afternoon, several hours after Malik Faisal Akram took three worshippers and their rabbi hostage in Colleyville, Texas, senior national security officials at the White House were notified of the situation by both the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice. In a conversation with Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutchon Monday night, a senior Biden administration official who worked closely on the national response to the incident detailed the complicated calculus of an administration that wanted to reassure frightened Americans while not further agitating the hostage-taker.

On a tightrope: The White House had to think through, “as the situation evolves, what should and should not be said publicly, because getting that right is its own careful calibration,” said the White House official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing law enforcement matters.“There’s a balance between reassuring the American people that White House leadership is all over things like this and following them closely and prepared to offer support as needed — and ensuring that we’re making clear that those who have operational capacity and operational expertise are the ones making those types of operational decisions,” the official said.

Call the chief: “Thankfully, active hostage-takings on U.S. soil are themselves relatively rare, so that alone would have made it something that I think they wanted to make sure we were aware of,” the official told JI. Given the location of the incident — at a synagogue — and Akram’s demand that a federal prisoner charged with terrorism be freed, it became clear that the president and top aides outside the national security space needed to be notified about the federal response.

The president’s duties: After he was briefed on the situation, President Joe Biden was not involved in any decisions that had to do with the ongoing negotiations.The role of the president, said the White House official, was to allow those law enforcement officials to do their jobs. “I think the president has really wanted to acknowledge those who rose to the occasion, and kind of used the moment to signal how much he wants his administration to address these types of threats to houses of worship going forward,” the official explained.

Next steps: Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, who was held hostage along with three congregants, told reporters that he drew upon training he received from the FBI, local police officers, the Anti-Defamation League and the Secure Community Network to bring him and his congregants to safety. “I’m obviously encouraged to hear that, that he felt support and education he had received proved useful, but I think we all want to learn more about that, so that we can continue to refine and enhance and augment those sorts of programs,” said the official.

