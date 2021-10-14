👋 Good Thursday morning!

High-level officials from Israel and the six Arab countries with which it has normalized relations met in the United Arab Emirates for the first-ever multilateral meeting between senior representatives of the seven countries, Jewish Insider has learned.

The two-day conference that ended on Wednesday, named N7 — N for normalization and 7 for the number of participating countries — was hosted by the Jeffrey M. Talpins Foundation and the Atlantic Council, the culmination of six months of planning.

Officials from the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Sudan and Israel participated in the conference. While the organizations said they were not at liberty to reveal who was at the conference, Israel’s Deputy Foreign Minister Idan Roll and Minister of Regional Cooperation Esawi Frej tweeted pictures of their meeting with Sudanese Justice Minister Nasredeen Abdulbari in Abu Dhabi.

“Our goal was to identify the gaps thus far in the normalization process and see where we could help make a contribution,” said William Wechsler, senior director of the Rafik Hariri Center and Middle East Programs at the Atlantic Council. “We saw that progress had largely been made on a bilateral basis, and we thought that a multilateral approach could offer added value to the countries involved. This was a gap that we could help fill.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met yesterday in Washington, D.C., with Secretary of State Tony Blinken and United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed. More on their trilateral meeting below.

Lapid also met with Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), as well as Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL) to discuss Iran, the Iron Dome missile-defense system and the Abraham Accords, according to a statement from Deutch.

Between meetings at the State Department, Lapid was spotted at the Foggy Bottom Sweetgreen yesterday afternoon by JI’s Marc Rod. Photo here.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee will hold a confirmation hearing for Rahm Emanuel, President Joe Biden’s nominee to be ambassador to Japan, next Wednesday.

The Foreign Relations Committee will also meet on Tuesday to vote on Tom Nides’s nomination to be ambassador to Israel and Barbara Leaf’s nomination to be assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs.