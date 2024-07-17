What You Should Know

In a notable pitch to skeptics of former President Donald Trump during the Republican National Convention on Tuesday night in Milwaukee, Nikki Haley laid out her decision to endorse her former one-time primary rival, underscoring how the traditional and MAGA wings of the GOP are largely uniting behind the former president in the final months of the election, Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel reports from the convention.

To make her case, Haley leaned on her foreign policy experience as a former U.N. ambassador, praising what she described as Trump’s deterrence of violent conflict in Ukraine and Israel and voicing concern about what she called “an obscene rise in antisemitism” during President Joe Biden’s time in office.

“To my fellow Republicans, we must not only be a unified party — we must also expand our party,” she said in her RNC speech, which the Trump campaign had asked her to give after he survived an assassination attempt last weekend. “We are so much better when we are bigger.”

She added: “You don’t have to agree with Trump 100% of the time to vote for him.”

Haley’s appeal to Trump skeptics was one of the most striking indicators that the GOP is morphing into a Trump-led party of rowdy contrasts that don’t always cohere into a cogent whole.

On Tuesday, the contrasts were on clear display. The anti-woke provocateur Vivek Ramaswamy, for instance, appeared onstage before Haley, one of his fiercest critics. Elsewhere, Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), Trump’s newly minted running mate, could be seen schmoozing with former Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) on the floor of the convention center.

And two markedly different types of battleground-state candidates for Senate, the right-wing Kari Lake of Arizona and traditional Pennsylvania conservative Dave McCormick, were each introduced within minutes of one another.

In his speech, McCormick, who is challenging Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) in the Keystone State and witnessed the Trump shooting up close on Saturday, cast the election as “a choice between strength and weakness,” while claiming that the U.S. deserves a “president and a Senate that will unite America.”

The issue of antisemitism on college campuses also took center stage on Tuesday. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) drew an enthusiastic response from the crowd as she denounced the “vile antisemitism” on college campuses following Hamas’ Oct. 7 terror attacks on what she called “our most precious ally Israel.”

Meanwhile at the Aspen Security Forum, the attempted assassination of the former president is shaking up the conference, which kicked off last night, JI’s Marc Rod reports from the Colorado mountain town. Planned panels with the director of the Secret Service, secretary of Homeland Security and senior officials from the Department of Justice and National Security Council have been called off, with those officials focused on responding to the near-miss attack.

A newly added panel this afternoon, featuring former Defense Secretary Mark Esper and former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson, is set to tackle the Trump assassination attempt and other domestic threats head-on. The Trump attack is also a key topic of conversation among attendees.

But the conference is in many ways proceeding as normal. Ng Eng Hen, the Singaporean minister of defense, said last night, breaking into laughter as he looked out on a packed house, “I told my wife, look, ‘There’s a Republican convention going on, they’re investigating the would-be assassination, there won’t be many people in this forum.’ And they all came to listen to me.”

Joseph Nye, the co-chair of the Aspen Strategy Group, contextualized the current moment in his opening remarks. “This is not the worst of times, despite the horrible violence of assassination that we saw this last week, but it’s not the best of times either.”

Nye highlighted that the 1960s saw several major assassinations and major civil unrest in the U.S., but also that the attendees at the forum didn’t imagine three years ago that the Middle East would again be in flames after the promise of the Abraham Accords and the prospect of Saudi-Israel normalization, and that Europe would be engulfed in a multiyear land war.