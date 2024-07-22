What You Should Know

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s trip to Washington to deliver an address to a joint session of Congress was expected to be the talk of the town — both in Washington and Jerusalem, Jewish Insider Executive Editor Melissa Weiss reports.

Instead, it’s been overshadowed by a series of events in the U.S. and the broader Middle East, following President Joe Biden’s announcement on Sunday that he will not seek reelection and a major Israeli strike on the Red Sea port of Hodeidah in Yemen on Saturday. Netanyahu said on Saturday that the strike targeted a facility that “was used for military purposes, it was used as an entry point for deadly weapons supplied to the Houthis by Iran.”

The strike on the Hodeidah port was in retaliation for the Houthi drone strike that killed an Israeli civilian, a recent immigrant from Belarus, in Tel Aviv a day prior.

The Tel Aviv attack, which occurred several hundred yards from the U.S. Embassy Branch Office, prompted calls from Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill for the White House to redesignate the Houthis as a Foreign Terrorist Organization. Read more on Capitol Hill’s response here.

The attack is likely to prompt a renewed conversation over the designation. The Biden administration had revoked the designation, first assigned by former President Donald Trump, shortly after Biden took office.

An Israeli defense official told JI that the reprisal strike on the Hodeidah port was “completely an Israel strike,” but “because of the location and nature of the targets, we did update our U.S. counterparts.” Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin both Friday and Saturday.

No further UAVs from Yemen have entered Israeli airspace since Friday, but the IDF remains on alert and on Sunday intercepted a surface-to-surface missile that approached Israeli territory from Yemen. A Houthi spokesperson described the situation as “open war” with Israel. The Israeli defense official, meanwhile, asserted to us that “We are capable of defending ourselves against anyone who decides to attack us.”