What You Should Know

The political upheaval in Washington has overshadowed the significance of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s trip so much that Netanyahu faced a hectic balancing act simply to schedule meetings with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Adding to the intrigue was a last-minute side trip to Florida, set for Friday, to meet with former President Donald Trump, the GOP presidential nominee, at Mar-a-Lago, Jewish Insider senior political correspondent Lahav Harkov reports from Washington, D.C.

Netanyahu’s trip was disrupted because of America’s political chaos from the start. First, the prime minister’s departure from Israel was postponed by a day because of Biden’s COVID-19 recovery. Biden then announced that he would not be running for reelection.

When the prime minister took off from Israel on Monday, there still was no meeting with Biden or Harris scheduled, and for most of Monday, the White House would not disclose whether they were still going to meet with Netanyahu. Harris, meanwhile, will be unable to attend the prime minister’s speech before a joint session of Congress on Wednesday afternoon, at which she would have normally presided, because of a previously scheduled campaign trip to Indiana during the same time.

While Netanyahu was working to secure face time with the Democratic administration, Netanyahu’s office was also trying to schedule a meeting with Trump. After the 2020 election, Netanyahu had a famous falling out with the former president because he acknowledged Biden’s victory.

The Trump campaign would not confirm a meeting with Netanyahu either, until Trump posted on Truth Social on Tuesday afternoon: “Looking forward to welcoming Bibi Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida tomorrow” — the same day that Netanyahu was scheduled to address Congress. The timing sparked confusion among the Israeli press corps.

Within half an hour, Trump corrected his post to say the date of the meeting would be Thursday, and then updated it again to accurately note the visit would take place Friday. The White House then formally announced that its meetings with Netanyahu would take place on Thursday.

Since Netanyahu cannot get from Palm Beach to Israel in time for Shabbat, he will remain in the U.S. until Saturday night. He is expected to return to Washington on Friday for security reasons. Friday is also the birthday of Netanyahu’s son Yair, who lives in Miami.

With the meetings at the White House delayed, Netanyahu met on Tuesday evening with pro-Israel evangelicals and Jewish community leaders at separate events. He was joined in the meetings by Israel’s Ambassador to the U.N. Gilad Erdan and Israeli Consul General in New York Ofir Akunis.

A source in Netanyahu’s off-the-record meeting with evangelical leaders said there were 15-20 attendees, including Christians United for Israel’s Pastor John Hagee, Family Research Council President Tony Perkins, Philos Project Executive Director Luke Moon, televangelist Paula White, Friends of Zion Chairman Mike Evans, as well as Jordanna McMillan, U.S. director of the Israel Allies Caucus Foundation. There was a contingent of three or four Latino evangelical leaders present, including Carlos Ortiz.