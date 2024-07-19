What You Should Know

Former President Donald Trump’s 90-minute acceptance speech last night at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee — which ended just after midnight on the East Coast — began on an uplifting note as he called for unity days after surviving an attempted assassination at a rally in Pennsylvania, Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel reports from the final night of the GOP confab.

But in his first public remarks since the shooting, Trump soon went off message in a subdued and largely meandering address that showed the former president returning to more abrasive rhetoric and improvised riffs — including an extended encomium to Viktor Orbán, the Hungarian prime minister and strongman — that fell flat with the crowd.

He invoked a well-worn epithet to criticize Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), calling her “crazy Nancy Pelosi,” and attacked Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) as “a lightweight” while plugging her GOP challenger, Sam Brown, who was present at the convention. And he laid into President Joe Biden, who is facing growing calls from his party to step away from the race, even as Trump’s team had reportedly vowed that he would not use his opponent’s name in his speech.

One high point came near the end of the address, which was the longest convention speech in history, as Trump called for the American hostages now held by Hamas in Gaza to be returned — a theme of the previous night. “To the entire world, I tell you this, we want our hostages back,” Trump said to applause — as well as what sounded like a shofar blowing from the floor of the convention. “And they better be back before I assume office, or you will be paying a very big price.”

Trump otherwise fell short of advancing substantive proposals for addressing the ongoing turmoil in the Middle East and Ukraine — aside from a promise to “end every single international crisis that the current administration has created.”

In an earlier speech on Thursday evening, Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT), the chairman of Senate Republicans’ campaign arm, also dinged the Biden administration for its handling of the Israel-Hamas war. “An America First majority is going to stand with Israel,” he pledged.

And Mike Pompeo, who served as secretary of state under Trump, accused Biden as well as Vice President Kamala Harris of “providing appeasement to” what he called “the pro-Hamas radicals on our streets.”

In a nod to the isolationist wing of the Republican Party, meanwhile, Tucker Carlson, the incendiary right-wing commentator who lobbied Trump to pick Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) as his running mate, used his speaking slot to inveigh against U.S. funding to Ukraine, which he said has come at the expense of countering the fentanyl crisis at home. “You don’t see our commander-in-chief suggesting that we use our military to protect our country or the lives of its citizens,” he said to cheers from the crowd. “No. That’s for Ukraine.”

On a warmer note near the end of Trump’s speech, he thanked his family members for joining him at the convention as it concluded on Thursday night, including Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner — who have publicly distanced themselves from the former president in recent years. The pro-Israel megadonor Miriam Adelson, who is bankrolling a super PAC to boost Trump, was also seated in a box further up in the hall.