First Lady Jill Biden delivered the keynote address at the annual Yeshiva Beth Yehudah dinner in Detroit last night.

Biden noted “almost one year ago we lost the former chief rabbi of the United Kingdom, Jonathan Sacks, a brilliant scholar and teacher.” Biden added, “he once wrote, ‘God does not ask us to save the world — entirely and alone. Instead God asks us to do what we can, when we can. We mend the world one life at a time, one act at a time, one day at a time.’”

An envoy from Shin Bet, Israel’s Security Agency, and a Foreign Ministry representative will travel to the U.S. to present evidence following Israel’s decision to ban six Palestinian human rights groups, a Foreign Ministry spokesman confirmed to Jewish Insider.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Friday declared the groups, which he said had ties to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, as terror organizations. They include: Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees; ADDAMEER — Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association; Bisan Center for Research and Development; Al-Haq Organization; Defense for Children International – Palestine; and the Union of Agricultural Work Committees.

Aaron David Miller, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, told JI that it is “hard to imagine why Israelis are hitting this issue so hard — and so publicly. But once the U.S., U.N. and others questioned the evidence on which these designations were based, the Israelis had no choice but to put up or shut up. Letting it be known that Shin Bet is traveling to Washington to make their case is certainly one way to accomplish the former.”

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) was among the public officials who condemned the decision, tweeting, “The apartheid regime’s labeling of award-winning human rights groups as terrorist organizations — just because they speak truths about Israel’s violence & its human impact — is grossly antidemocratic and dangerous.”

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok was arrested by military forces alongside senior government officials on Monday, amid reports of a military coup.

International relations expert Yonatan Freeman told Jewish Insider that the potential impact of this development on the Abraham Accords depends on who is leading the coup.

“If we look generally at what transpired over the past year with normalization desires of Sudan and Israel, we can see the military rather than the civilian part of the government was more for getting closer to Israel than the civilians who were part of this power-sharing government in Sudan,” Freeman said. “So if indeed it seems to be that the military — and the ones that have been talking to Israel and backing the Abraham Accords — they’re the ones who are now doing it, we can foresee that the turn of events bringing Israel and Sudan closer together, that will continue.”