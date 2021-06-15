👋 Good Tuesday morning!

The Senate unanimously passed a resolution introduced by Sens. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) and James Lankford (R-OK) condemning the recent uptick in antisemitic violence.

The resolution also urges President Joe Biden to nominate an ambassador to monitor and combat antisemitism, allocate “sufficient resources” for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, engage international organizations to combat antisemitism and advance Holocaust education.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) visited the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., and apologized for previously comparing mask and vaccine mandates to the Holocaust. When prompted by a reporter, she declined to retract remarks comparing the modern Democratic Party to the Nazi Party.

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN)told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that while “it was good” that Greene went to the museum and apologized, Greene’s refusal to stop comparing the parties indicate that she “didn’t learn a lot” from the visit.

Twenty-two Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs Committee argue in a new letter to President Joe Biden that it is “impossible to simply ‘return’” to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, and that any agreement with Iran must be submitted for congressional review.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid called former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s approach towards American political partisanship “careless and dangerous,” in a speech delivered yesterday.

Israel’s contentious nationalist Flag March is set to take place in Jerusalem today. The march, which parades Israeli flags around the Old City, is expected to inflame already-existing tensions. Israeli security forces are preparing for violence in East Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza border, including the deployment of additional Iron Dome missile-defense batteries to the country’s south. Hamas has threatened rocket attacks, should the march take place.