interview

Alex Lasry’s full-court press for the U. S. Senate

Alex Lasry

By all accounts, Alex Lasry was instrumental in convincing the Democratic National Convention to pick Milwaukee as its host city in 2020. But as he embarks on his first Senate bid, Lasry, senior vice president of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks, is now assuming the more challenging task of selling himself to voters across Wisconsin. Lasry, 33, enters the field with deep ties in Democratic politics. He recently served as finance chair of the DNC’s host committee, and his father, Marc Lasry, the billionaire hedge fund manager and Bucks co-owner, is a prominent Democratic bundler. But in a recent interview with Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel, Lasry downplayed his family’s wealth and connections. “I’m not going to self-fund, but I will invest,” he claimed. “We’re going to build a grassroots campaign.”

Why now? “What we need is a change,” Lasry, who is planning to challenge Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), told JI. “For the last 10 years, we’ve had a senator who’s had no interest in representing the people of Wisconsin, but has rather been peddling in conspiracy theories and lies,” he added. “So what I think we need is someone who’s going to think differently, bring a fresh perspective and who also has a record of getting things done. You know, we’re not just talking about a $15 minimum wage; we’re paying it in our arena. We’re not just talking about creating union jobs; we’ve created thousands of them.”

Badger State or bust: The New York native has only lived in Milwaukee for seven years, but argues that his transplant status won’t impede his effort to garner statewide support. “Look, Wisconsin’s a place that I’ve made my home. I’ve chosen to make this my home. It’s where my wife and I are starting our family.” He added: “The most important thing we’re going to be doing in this campaign is making sure that we’re going to places that have been neglected not just by Democrats, but Republicans as well. Our first two virtual campaign stops were in [rural] Rusk County and Barron County, where we were talking to people about real issues, like how are we going to create access to broadband across the state.”

Connection with Israel: Lasry, who is Jewish, said he has been to Israel a number of times and feels a special sense of connection with the Jewish state. “It’s just a really incredible place,” he told JI, “and a great place to feel that history and really feel my Judaism.” If elected, Lasry hopes to encourage the Biden administration to pursue a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. “We have to be one of Israel’s strongest allies,” he said, noting that he rejects the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement. “I definitely think that movement is based on, and has a lot of ties to, antisemitism,” he said. “It’s not something that I’m for. When I hear that, it does worry me.”

Moroccan pride: Despite being a staunch Trump critic, Lasry reserved some praise for the previous administration’s role in brokering normalization agreements between Israel and a number of Middle Eastern countries, including Morocco. Lasry has a unique connection to the North African country: His father was born there. “There was definitely a nice little personal link with my Judaism and my Jewish heritage and my father’s home country,” he said of the recent agreement. “I thought it was really great to see Israel and Morocco be able to form that kind of deal.” Still, Lasry added that he was against the Trump administration’s decision to recognize Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara in defiance of the U.N. “That’s not something that we should have been recognizing.”

Read the full interview here.