Democrats deliberate

Senate Democrats tight-lipped about their plans on ICC sanctions vote

Democrats discussed the possibility of seeking amendments on Friday, but came to no conclusions on the path forward

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(L-R) Senate Democratic Leadership, U.S. Sens. Brian Schatz (D-HI), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Senate Majority Whip Richard Durbin (D-IL), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Mark Warner (D-VA), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), and Chris Murphy (D-CT), pose for a group photo in the U.S. Capitol on December 3, 2024 in Washington, DC.

By
Marc Rod
Emily Jacobs
January 26, 2025

Senate Democrats are remaining strictly tight-lipped about how they plan to approach anticipated votes on legislation sanctioning the International Criminal Court this week. 

Democrats held a special caucus meeting on Friday about the bill and other contentious upcoming votes, where they discussed the possibility of seeking amendments to the ICC legislation but came to no conclusions, senators said.

Forty-five House Democrats voted for the bill earlier this month, and the issue will likely similarly divide Senate Democrats. At least seven Democratic votes will be needed to pass the legislation, assuming all Republicans support it.

It’s unclear whether Republicans will allow amendments to the bill, especially since the administration can implement sanctions unilaterally. And there may be enough Democratic senators willing to support the legislation to pass it as-is.

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) said Friday he plans to vote for the ICC sanctions bill and called on his colleagues to do the same. Two Senate Democrats, Sens. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) and Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), voted for the same bill last year in the House. A spokesperson for Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) told JI earlier this month that she supported sanctions in concept, but needed to review the specific legislation.

But for now, Democrats are refusing to publicly preview their votes or plans, or what they discussed at the caucus meeting.

One Senate Democrat told Jewish Insider that Democrats are continuing to deliberate the issue and didn’t come to any conclusions on their strategy or path forward during Friday’s meeting.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, who is leading negotiations, told JI that she had no updates about potential amendments, but that Democrats had discussed amending the legislation.

“We’re talking about it,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) told JI. “We’re talking about it. That’s about as much as I can say.”

He said he couldn’t discuss what amendments to the bill Democrats might be considering.

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), the No. 2 Senate Democrat, said that the Democrats’ message is currently “an internal message,” a sentiment echoed by Sens. Chris Murphy (D-CT) and Tim Kaine (D-VA).

Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who voted against the bill in the House, declined to comment when asked whether there were any changes to the legislation that could earn his support.

The first procedural vote on the bill is set for Tuesday.

