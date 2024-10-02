Graphic RJC ad blames Harris for Oct. 7 attack on Israel

The ad features footage of Hamas terrorists firing into a car on Oct. 7 and a picture of a children’s room covered in dried blood

A graphic advertisement by the Republican Jewish Coalition set to begin running on television and online in swing states on Wednesday accuses Vice President Kamala Harris of helping to enable the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

The ad opens with footage and images from the Oct. 7 attack — a Hamas fighter firing a weapon into a car, a children’s room covered in smeared blood, a Hamas fighter standing atop an Israeli tank and images of burned out cars.

“Where did it all start? Follow the money,” the ad’s narrator intones. “The attacks on Israel started with Iran.”

The ad goes on to accuse Harris and other politicians of enabling the attack by supporting the Iran nuclear deal, lifting sanctions on Iran and allowing money into Iran as part of the nuclear deal.

“Harris was weak, Israel paid the price,” the ad concludes.

The advertisement is part of the RJC’s $15 million anti-Harris, pro-Trump ad campaign targeting Jewish voters in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Arizona and Nevada.

The ad is set to begin running less than 24 hours after a large-scale Iranian missile attack on Israel.

The Harris campaign did not respond to a request for comment.