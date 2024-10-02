Opponents of Israel aid don’t back down after Iranian ballistic missile attack

‘More airstrikes and bombs will only bring more war and suffering to this region,’ a spokesperson for Sen. Peter Welch said

Lawmakers opposed to additional offensive aid for Israel are largely sticking to their previous positions following the large-scale Iranian ballistic missile attack on Israel on Tuesday.

Their opposition to aid continues as Israel plans retaliatory attacks against Iran — an effort that has vocal support from a significant contingent of pro-Israel lawmakers on Capitol Hill. Some lawmakers have also raised the prospect of passing an additional tranche of supplemental aid for the Jewish state.

A spokesperson for Sen. Peter Welch (D-VT), who is an original sponsor of Senate legislation that would suspend the sale of several kinds of weapons to Israel, said he continues to oppose sending additional arms.

“Senator Welch remains focused on a ceasefire, returning the hostages and ending the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. He condemns the attacks on Israel by Iran and believes we must use diplomacy to calm the tensions in the region. More airstrikes and bombs will only bring more war and suffering to this region,” the spokesperson said in a statement to Jewish Insider.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA), who said he would support at least some of the resolutions introduced to suspend arms sales, did not indicate any change in his position when asked by JI.

“The U.S. should continue to support Israel in defending itself from Iranian attacks,” Kaine said in a statement. “The U.S. should continue to seek to deescalate violence in the region and the best way to do that is to find a ceasefire in Gaza that will finally release the hostages taken by Hamas nearly a year ago.”

Kaine’s stance has drawn criticism in recent days from Democratic Majority for Israel and the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington.

Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA), who voted against additional aid to Israel earlier this year, restated his opposition, warning that the “conflict is escalating out of control.”

“I worry about a much wider war that will increase the number of civilian casualties in Gaza, Israel, Lebanon, and throughout the region, and where the U.S. is more directly involved,” he said on social media following the Iranian attack. “U.S. military aid to the Netanyahu government continues to violate our own laws, and that must stop. The Biden administration must use all available leverage to end this conflict as quickly as possible. All parties must agree to an immediate ceasefire and unfettered humanitarian access, and the hostages must be released.”

Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) also doubled down, arguing that the administration “still has the power to stop this horrific and tragic nightmare” by imposing an arms embargo and securing a cease-fire.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), who has accused Israel of violating U.S arms law, requiring a suspension of aid, emphasized in a statement following the attack that he continues to support air defense systems without addressing offensive sales.

“I am deeply concerned with Iran’s missile attack today and glad that the United States helped defend the people of Israel,” Van Hollen said. “Attacks like these are why I have supported — and will continue to support — critical defensive systems, like the Iron Dome, that protect the Israeli people.”

Other lawmakers reiterated calls for diplomacy and a cease-fire.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), who voted against aid, didn’t specifically address arms sales but said in a statement, “since the horrific attack on October 7th, I have been clear that diplomacy and saving lives must be the priority. Saving innocent lives is paramount — in Israel, Gaza, Iran and Lebanon — and every action taken by policymakers should be in pursuit of de-escalation and preventing a broader regional war.”

She said that lawmakers have a “moral and humanitarian obligation to prevent further escalation of violence and stop the bloodshed” and the U.S. “must use every diplomatic tool available to deliver a ceasefire.”

Rep. Betty McCollum (D-MN), who voted for additional aid but has joined other calls to suspend weapons transfers to Israel said in a statement, “Sadly, a broader regional conflict between Israel, Iran, and their terrorist proxies across the Middle East was a predictable result of these hostilities. Israel has a right to defend itself. However, we are now witnessing how the military campaign of the last year has made Israelis and all civilians in the region less safe and more vulnerable than ever.”

McCollum reiterated a call for an “immediate regional cease-fire”

Republican isolationists are also coming out in opposition to additional aid to Israel. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) — who had supported supplemental aid to Israel earlier this year — said “Not one more dollar for foreign aid,” arguing that U.S. efforts should be focused solely on responding to Hurricane Helene.