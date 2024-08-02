Sen. Ben Cardin, Gov. Jared Polis defend VP Harris’ Israel record

On an organizing call with the Jewish Democratic Council of America, Cardin said the VP would follow Biden’s policies on Israel

Speaking on an organizing call with the Jewish Democratic Council of America, Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, who are both Jewish, defended Vice President Kamala Harris’ record on Israel and antisemitism, and pushed back on attacks on Jewish Democrats from former President Donald Trump and other Republicans.

Cardin, the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee who served with Harris in the Senate, said that she would carry forward President Joe Biden’s policies on Israel and on foreign policy generally, repeating arguments he’s made to reporters in the weeks since she became the presumptive Democratic nominee.

“Kamala Harris’ record is incredibly strong in supporting the U.S.-Israel relationship,” Cardin said. “It’s in her gut, she understands the importance of this relationship from the United States and from Israel, the special relationship that exists between our two countries.”

He added that the policies of international engagement that Biden has pursued, in contrast with Trump’s eschewing of global alliances and institutions, also redound to Israel’s benefit.

“Kamala Harris will continue in that tradition, recognizing that America stands globally for democratic values,” Cardin said. “Israel needs the United States to be effective in the international community, to have Israel’s back. Joe Biden’s done that, Kamala Harris will do that.”

Addressing antisemitism at home, Cardin emphasized the role that Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, who is Jewish, has played in the administration’s efforts to counter antisemitism.

“Kamala understands that you can’t do this alone,” he added. “You’ve got to build coalitions, groups that help get rid of all forms of hate discrimination. Her whole career has been based upon that type of commitment to fairness and tolerance.”

He further claimed that Trump would “encourage that type of discrimination.”

Polis focused on pushing back against the invective leveled by former President Donald Trump and other conservatives against Jewish Democrats for supporting Harris, calling that rhetoric “in and of itself an antisemitic act.”

“The people that are saying ‘you’re not real Jews if you support Kamala Harris’ — this is often said by non-Jews, by the way — ‘To be Jewish you need to do this, you need to support that’ — how absurd on a number of levels,” Polis said.

Polis said that he hopes and expects that 70% or more of Jewish voters will support Harris, but that he doesn’t question the Judaism of anyone who supports Trump.

The Colorado governor said that Harris will be a president “that we can be extremely proud of as Jewish Americans, securing a peaceful future for the state of Israel, as well as making sure that no Americans face discrimination, regardless of their faith” or any other characteristics.

Amid an extensive lineup of other speakers, the call also featured American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten.

Prior to the call, Republican Jewish Coalition CEO Matt Brooks specifically called out Weingarten and the teachers’ union for backing long-lasting school closures during the COVID pandemic and opposing school vouchers, as well as Weingarten’s past praise of Linda Sarsour.

Weingarten also sits on the board of directors of Americans for Peace Now, a progressive Israel advocacy group which co-organized events counter-programming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Congressional speech.

During the call, Weingarten emphasized Democrats’ support for Israel, including Harris’s meetings with hostage families and with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. She also condemned Trump as an autocrat and driver of hate and vitriol.