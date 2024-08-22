Jewish groups keep low profile in Chicago, wary of disruptors

Access to the events is restricted, and attendees are often not informed of each event’s location until hours prior

CHICAGO — On Wednesday afternoon, a line stretched around the block at a restaurant in Chicago’s trendy Fulton Market district. These were people waiting to be let in to a celebratory lunch hosted by Democratic Majority for Israel, but they couldn’t just walk in — security guards were allowing just three people inside at a time, screening them to ensure every person who walked inside was a registered and approved guest.

By Wednesday, the third day of the Democratic National Convention, this was a familiar routine for the attendees who are spending their days going between the many Jewish and Israel-related events happening on the sidelines of the convention. At receptions and panel discussions, lunches and afterparties, Jewish Democrats have faced the same intense security, rooted in fear of antisemitic protests and loud disruptions at their programs. For each gathering, hosted by myriad different groups, attendees did not receive an email announcing the event’s location until hours beforehand.

The situation reflects an uncomfortable reality: that Jewish Democrats would rather gather on their own, miles from the convention center where day-to-day convention programming is happening, rather than risk leaving communal events open, with the possibility of disruption or violence. The organizations taking stringent security precautions span the ideological spectrum, including J Street, DMFI, the Jewish Democratic Council of America, Zioness, Agudath Israel and the American Jewish Committee.

While the large pro-Palestinian marches planned for the DNC have turned out far smaller than expected, Jewish Democrats’ concerns have not been without merit. A small group of protesters showed up outside the DMFI event on Wednesday. As Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) walked inside, a protester asked: “Are you okay with the genocide that’s happening in Palestine?” Another shouted at a staffer for Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL): “Do you have morals?”

“We were advised to have security so we did. It was a smooth event with no issues,” Rachel Rosen, DMFI’s chief communications officer, told Jewish Insider. “We selected a venue that was the best fit for our large event with more than 30 lawmakers.”

One day earlier, at a lunch reception hosted by the Orthodox group Agudath Israel, several protesters found the event and loudly called for the destruction of Zionism. The event, ironically, was focused on antisemitism.

Some of the events are even officially part of the DNC schedule. DemPalooza, a series of dozens of panels, trainings and campaign events, has a diverse schedule, including a public speaking class, a lesson on the risks of AI misinformation and a “rock ‘n doo-wop party” for “Boomers for Harris-Walz.” It also lists two Jewish events hosted by JDCA: one on Wednesday, about the American Jewish community and Israel after Oct. 7, and one on Thursday, about Jewish values and domestic policy. But interested guests must first RSVP, receive approval and hop in an Uber to a location far from DemPalooza at McCormick Place.

Inside all these events, speakers and honored guests, including scores of pro-Israel Democratic lawmakers, have heaped praise on the Democratic Party and the Harris-Walz ticket. But they did so behind closed doors — on the record, but open only to those who knew where to find them.

“The story of Jewish programming at the DNC is not location,” JDCA CEO Halie Soifer said, noting the group has held more than a dozen in-person events this week. “We’re proud to be here on behalf of the vast majority of Jewish Americans standing with Vice President Harris because she stands with us on every critical issue, including Israel. We are also giving voice to the millions of Jewish Americans who are incessantly disparaged by antisemitic attacks by Donald Trump.”

A spokesperson for the Harris campaign did not respond to a request for comment.