Protesters disrupt panel on antisemitism on sidelines of DNC

Agudath Israel board chair Sol Werdiger: 'They think that they can intimidate us. There are thousands of anti-Israel protesters outside, and they cannot intimidate us'

In a secret location, inside a room monitored by security guards and open only to approved guests, dozens of people — Jewish and not Jewish — gathered to schmooze and nosh over an extensive spread of kosher food. At the event, the first-ever gathering hosted by the Orthodox organization Agudath Israel adjacent to a political convention, attendees discussed rising antisemitism and the growing electoral involvement of Orthodox Jews.

So it was the ultimate irony that, midway through the event, a small but vocal group of antisemitic protesters tried to push their way into the event.

“Brick by brick, wall by wall, Zionism has got to fall,” the protesters — all wearing masks — chanted. They ignored security guards’ requests to leave and were ultimately pushed out of the lobby.

How they found the event, whose location was shared only with vetted attendees, was not clear. But it brought together dozens of identifiably Orthodox Jews, the demographic that has faced the bulk of antisemitic hate crimes in recent years. So it’s not hard to imagine that simply the appearance of the attendees may have tipped them off.

“These anti-Zionist protestors just confirmed that anti-Jewish hate in America is a growing, inescapable problem, which was exactly the point of the [Agudath Israel] event,” Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt wrote on Twitter.

The event itself was not focused on Israel. Agudath Israel represents Haredi Jews, and throughout its history, the Agudah’s members have debated Zionism. As recently as 2020, the organization declared that Zionism as a political ideology is not compatible with the movement’s “fundamental beliefs.” Still, the organization is not a monolith, and many of its members, representing a diverse swath of the Orthodox community in the United States, are strong supporters of Israel.

“The more identifiable Orthodox Jewish community we represent has been subjected to an unprecedented level of antisemitic incidents over the past few years,” said Sol Werdiger, board chair at Agudath Israel. “That’s why we’re here. They think that they can intimidate us. There are thousands of anti-Israel protesters outside, and they cannot intimidate us.”

Inside the event, a broad swath of elected officials from across the country stopped by to express solidarity with religious Jews and pledge to join them in the fight against antisemitism. Speakers included Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ). Ilan Goldenberg, the newly tapped Jewish outreach director for Kamala Harris’ campaign, came to the event. Michael Sacks, the chair of the DNC host committee, said Agudath Israel “clearly punches above its collective weight.”

One of the most powerful speeches came from Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, a Democrat and the descendant of Holocaust survivors who spoke passionately about rising antisemitism on both the political left and right.

“What I got to experience in my life is unique in American history. I didn’t have barriers. I didn’t see during most of my life the type of hate and discrimination that we’re seeing today. We’re seeing it on the right in the form of the Great Replacement Theory,” said Weiser. “And on the left we’re hearing chants like ‘Kill all Zionists’ or ‘Go back to Poland.’ These are scary times.”

So, Weiser asked, what should the Jewish community do “when we face such scary times?”

“First, it’s very important we all stay proud Jews. When I decided to run for office, I recognized that I would be putting my identity out there because I’m committed to being authentic.” Weiser described hosting Shabbat dinners for his staff and for political friends.

“We cannot recede. We cannot live in fear. I also am a real believer during these times that bringing Judaism into our work, as you hear [Pennsylvania Gov.] Josh Shapiro cite Pirkei Avot, is again crucial, that we not shy [away],” said Weiser, who was elected in 2018 and is now serving his second term. “My Torah study has made me a better person, and I’m not going to hide it.”