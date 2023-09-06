👋 Good Wednesday morning!

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at the Capitol Hill battle brewing over Jack Lew’s nomination to be U.S. ambassador to Israel, and talk to GOP donors about Nikki Haley’s fundraising numbers. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Rep. Lucy McBath, Matisyahu and Steve Mnuchin.

Secretary of State Tony Blinkenspoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday amid scaled-up negotiations to reach a Saudi-Israeli normalization agreement. The State Department readout of the call with Netanyahu included the usual language about “freedom, security, and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians alike,” and the U.S. commitment to Israel’s security, but only Foggy Bottom’s statement on the Abbas call mentioned a two-state solution.

The most notable thing about the State Department readouts was what was not said, Jewish Insider’s senior political correspondent, Lahav Harkov, writes. There was no mention of Israel-Saudi normalization efforts other than a vague reference to “expanding Israel’s regional integration,” even though Palestinian representatives are in Riyadh this week asking for a consolation prize.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan threw cold water on the idea that the parties are nearing an agreement, telling reporters shortly after Blinken’s calls on Tuesday, “We don’t expect any immediate announcement.”

Meanwhile, Israeli Opposition Leader Yair Lapid was in Washington yesterday, where he relayed his firm opposition to the Saudis’ request for a U.S.-backed civilian nuclear program with uranium enrichment on Saudi soil and accused Netanyahu of having ulterior motives. In a statement from Washington, he said: “Strong democracies don’t endanger their security interests in order to solve political problems.”

Lapid met with Brett McGurk, the White House coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, and energy envoy Amos Hochstein, as well as Sens. Jon Ossoff (D-GA), Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Chris Murphy (D-CT) and Jacky Rosen (D-NV).

McGurk is heading to Riyadh this week for talks focused on Yemen. He’ll be joined by Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf and Tim Lenderking, the Biden administration’s special envoy for Yemen.

Former White House staffer Gabe Amo was declared the winner of the 11-candidate Democratic primary on Tuesday in Rhode Island — almost certainly making him the winner of November’s general election in the Ocean State’s deep-blue 1st Congressional District. With over 95% of votes counted, Amo held a commanding lead (33-25%) over his nearest rival, progressive state Rep. Aaron Regunberg.

It’s Amo’s first time as a candidate. But the 35-year-old from Pawtucket, R.I., has worked in politics since college, first for Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), and most recently as the White House deputy director of intergovernmental affairs.

His pitch to voters leaned heavily on his ties to President Joe Biden. “When I look at President Biden’s approach to politics, I look at someone who leads with compassion, but ultimately wants effectiveness and wants people of this country to know that we’ve worked as hard as we can to solve actual problems,” Amo told Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch in a June interview.

Amo also pledged to follow Biden’s lead on Middle East policy, and noted that he supports U.S. aid to Israel and opposes the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement. Read JI’s profile of Amo from June.

The race was crowded with current and former elected officials whom Amo beat handily, despite coming into the race with limited name recognition. The early frontrunner in this special election, Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, came in a distant fourth. The second-place finisher was Regunberg, a progressive who brought in national star power at the end of the race — a rally with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and an endorsement from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) — that ultimately did not resonate strongly enough with voters.

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt responded to accusations waged against his organization by X owner Elon Musk, including a threat to sue the group, which Musk has blamed for a loss in revenue, and engagement with white nationalists and antisemites who want to ban ADL from the social media platform.

“It is profoundly disturbing that Elon Musk spent the weekend engaging with a highly toxic, antisemitic campaign on his platform — a campaign started by an unrepentant bigot that then was heavily promoted by individuals such as white supremacist Nick Fuentes, Christian nationalist Andrew Torba, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and others,” Greenblatt said in a statement. “Finally, we saw the campaign manifest in the real world when masked men marched in Florida on Saturday brazenly waving flags adorned with swastikas and chanting ‘Ban the ADL,’” Greenblatt added, referring to an antisemitic demonstration by neo-Nazis and white supremacists outside Disney World and near Orlando, Florida, on Saturday.

Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL) addressed the incident outside the theme park, tweeting on Monday, “I believe” recent antisemitic incidents in Florida “were orchestrated with paid actors, and should be investigated by Congress for [U.S. government] involvement.” Mills provided no evidence for the claim, and did not respond to a request for comment on what had led him to believe this. The baseless conspiracy theory had gained traction online in recent days.