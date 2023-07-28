Worthy Reads

🛰️ Drone Dilemma: The Washington Post’s John Hudson and Kostiantyn Khudov look at how advancements in AI drone technology are changing the ground game in military conflicts, and the challenges that could be posed if such technology were to fall into the hands of non-state actors. “The acceleration of drone technology has worried security experts given the growing number of non-state actors that have used UAVs for lethal purposes, including Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen, the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, and Mexico-based drug cartels. But while the cost of building an airplane-size drone like an MQ-9 Reaper is beyond the capabilities of such groups, obtaining and utilizing AI-assisted drone software is not. ‘Once that software has been developed, it’s effectively costless for that software to proliferate and be reused elsewhere,’ said Paul Scharre, a drone expert at the Center for a New American Security and the author of the book Four Battlegrounds: Power in the Age of Artificial Intelligence. ‘It’s really easy for non-state actors to go online, obtain the software and repurpose it.’” [WashPost]

🗳️ Nikki’s Numbers:The Dispatch’s David Drucker talks to GOP donors about their support for former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley as the presidential candidate faces low poll numbers ahead of the first debate. “Three Republican donors who have contributed to Haley’s super PAC, SFA Fund Inc., tell The Dispatch they are smitten with the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and ex-South Carolina governor. The reasons are typical: Haley is an experienced chief executive, has a track record of winning tough primaries; and exhibits a command of foreign and domestic policy. And of course, they are desperate to steer the GOP away from Trump. But however subtly, conversations with these donors reveal their professed faith in Haley to emerge as the consensus Trump alternative later in the primary race does not necessarily equal limitless patience — or plans to write SFA Fund Inc. blank checks. That’s relevant because despite being in the primary longer than any candidate other than Trump, Haley is polling in the low single digits. ‘I think a lot of things are going to come very clear in the debate,’ says Tim Draper, a venture capitalist in California’s Silicon Valley. He says he is willing to be ‘patient’ with Haley’s progress (or lack thereof) at least until the contenders meet August 23 in Milwaukee for the first faceoff of the primary campaign. ‘Watch Nikki in the debate.’” [TheDispatch]

⛽ Gas Gauge: The New York Times’ Stanley Reed reports on how Chevron is leveraging its Israeli operations in the Leviathan offshore gas field to provide Europe with gas amid a drop in supply from Russia. “The Leviathan gas field is massive, producing revenue of $2.5 billion last year, with much more potential. In this corner of the world, where many interests compete and commercial ties have only recently sprung up between countries that once fought each other in wars, issues of increasing gas production and bringing it to market are the subject of complex discussions. Among the interested parties are Chevron, other energy companies and several governments including those of Israel, Egypt and Cyprus. Chevron, which now has rights to gas deposits in all three countries, says it is confident that it can help this often politically tense region gel into what could be one of the world’s last major petroleum hubs.” [NYTimes]

🇺🇸 Biden’s Limits: In Foreign Policy, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Aaron David Miller assesses the challenges facing the Biden administration as Israel moves forward on contentious judicial reform legislation. “One of the great myths about the U.S.-Israel relationship is that the United States doesn’t intervene in Israeli politics, and Israel doesn’t intercede in U.S. politics. I had a ringside seat in both Republican and Democratic administrations that sought to influence the outcome of an Israeli election and pick favorites in the prime ministerial sweepstakes. That said, U.S. President Joe Biden’s recent effort to put his thumb on the scale in response to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul is unique in the annals of U.S. interventions in Israeli politics, largely because the situation he confronts is so unprecedented. But there are clear limits to what Biden may be willing and able to do when it comes to intervening in the politics and governance of a close ally.” [FP]



🪖 Role Reflection: Forbes’ Josh Weiss interviews actor Adam Goldberg about his early-career role as a Jewish soldier in “Saving Private Ryan,” on the 25th anniversary of the film’s release. “At the time of Private Ryan’s production, Goldberg had appeared in less than 10 features and ‘was constantly trying to mitigate’ his Jewish background in an effort ‘to be anything I could in all things to all people.’… Had the film been made today, in an age where hatred regularly courses through the internet like poison, Goldberg believes he would have internalized the importance of portraying a Jewish soldier in Nazi-occupied France to a much greater degree. ‘I didn’t realize quite how relevant and current and simmering barely beneath the surface all this antipathy towards Jewish people was,’ he said. ‘I wonder how that would’ve affected how I approached that. But at the time, it was really just a matter of, “Jesus Christ, how am I gonna get in shape? How [am I] gonna understand all of this technical military stuff? Who is this guy? What neighborhood does he come from?” That kind of thing.’”[Forbes]