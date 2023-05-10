Senate, House members meet with White House officials to discuss forthcoming antisemitism strategy

Representatives from the Senate and House antisemitism task forces met with administration officials ahead of the expected release of the administration’s strategy this month

Ahead of the White House’s expected release of its national strategy on combating antisemitism later this month, officials from the White House task force on antisemitism and Islamophobia met on Wednesday with top Senate and House leaders to provide input on the administration’s strategy.

Sens. Jacky Rosen (D-NV), James Lankford (R-OK) and Reps. Kathy Manning (D-NC), Grace Meng (D-NY), Randy Weber (R-TX) and Marc Veasey (D-TX) met with Domestic Policy Council Director Susan Rice, Homeland Security Advisor Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff on Capitol Hill today. The lawmakers are co-chairs of the Senate and House’s antisemitism task forces, which helped push for a task force and strategy to combat rising antisemitism.

Rice said at an Anti-Defamation League event earlier this month that the White House is aiming to release the strategy later this month.

Rosen said in a statement that she convened the meeting “to assess the progress on developing and implementing a national strategy to counter antisemitism, which I called for last year. This meeting highlighted the main pillars of the Administration’s forthcoming strategy and provided an opportunity for Members of Congress to shape the final document before it is released.”

Meng said that Emhoff and Rice “provided helpful insights as to the upcoming National Strategy, and I appreciated them taking the opportunity to take into consideration my priorities to help ensure the safety of my Jewish constituents,” and added, “The flat-out dangerous rise in antisemitism in my home state of New York requires an all of government response.”

Lankford said that the task forces “came together with the Administration to discuss the National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism and ways we can partner together to stand firmly against antisemitism” and that they are “committed to working together to ensure we denounce antisemitism wherever and whenever we see it, educate young people about the Holocaust, and raise awareness about the dangers of antisemitism continuing to fester in our society.”

Manning said that she is “grateful to the Second Gentleman, Ambassador Rice, and Dr. Sherwood-Randall for meeting with us and for their commitment to this important issue” and “look[s] forward to working closely with the Biden administration to do everything we can in the fight against antisemitism.”

In a separate readout, the White House said that Emhoff “spoke about the urgent need for such a strategy” and that Rice and Sherwood-Randall “described the ongoing process of developing the strategy, informed by robust consultation with a diverse array of stakeholders, and future plans to implement the strategy. They also discussed the need for a whole-of-society response to antisemitism.”

The White House statement said that the lawmakers “provided feedback and insights for the strategy based on their own efforts to counter antisemitism.”