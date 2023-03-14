Worthy Reads

🇮🇱 History Lessons: Wall Street Journal columnist Walter Russell Mead suggests that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu look to history — specifically David Ben-Gurion — as he navigates challenges both domestic and international. “Bibi’s problem is a mirror image of Ben-Gurion’s. Ben-Gurion found a way for religious Jews to flourish even as the secular majority dominated the political and military institutions of the emerging state. Mr. Netanyahu must ensure that even as religious and conservative Jews gain greater political power, secular and liberal Jews feel confident that the state of Israel will remain a country they can live in and love. The state of Israel cannot survive without both religious and secular Jews. Religious Jews sustained the beating heart of Jewish peoplehood through the millennia, and without their passion for the God of Abraham and the covenant of Moses, the Jewish people would have gone the way of the Hittites long ago. Yet the modern high-tech economy and the world-class national security institutions that keep Israel rich and safe were largely created by secular Jews.” [WSJ]

♟️ AOC’s Game Plan: Puck’s Tara Palmeri explores Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) political strategy, observing a shift in her demeanor from the outspoken, headline-grabbing, “powerhouse” freshman legislator that she came in as. “On the Hill, which is filled with gossips and more gossips and schadenfreude addicts and unofficial H.R. executives, observers are trying to decipher her strategy. Is she starting to choose legislative juice over celebrity? Is she playing the long game? Is this all part of some three-dimensional chess? Or is she suffering some payback from people she rubbed the wrong way when she first landed in D.C.? Unsurprisingly, given the subject, there are a multitude of views. ‘She has a huge impact but it’s just not in Congress,’ said a former Democratic member. ‘She faces a choice: does she want to be productive or continue to become a celebrity and have influence the way celebrities have influence on Congress, which is not through legislation?’ Another member put it differently: ‘She’s come to realize that you cannot be an agitator as a congressperson.’ But a person familiar with her thinking explained the plan more expansively. ‘She recognizes in this moment that she’s not in a powerful position within the caucus because of the way she came in,’ this person said. ‘She sees that she’s set up for something bigger down the line.’” [Puck]

📸 Eye of a Spy: In The New York Times, Ronen Bergman previews a new exhibit at Tel Aviv’s Yitzhak Rabin Center featuring the photography of Mossad agent Sylvia Rafael, who used the craft as a cover for her work with Israel’s intelligence agency. “Ms. Rafael’s work as a photographer was just a cover for her espionage activity but the photographs she took, the curators of the exhibition say, show great talent. The pictures open a window into the two lives of a woman, as a spy and a photographer. They include portraits of regional leaders like President Gamal Abdel Nasser of Egypt and his successor, Anwar Sadat, oblivious to the fact that they were being photographed by a Mossad agent. Other images show scenes of flooding in Yemen and social unrest in Djibouti, as well as daily life in countries like Lebanon and Jordan, which would have been off limits for any Israelis, let alone a Mossad agent.” [NYTimes]

🏠 No Place Like Home: The New Yorker’s Zach Helfand accompanies actor Ben Platt to the Brooklyn home that once belonged to the family of Leo Frank, whom he portrays in “Parade” on Broadway. “At last, he arrived at a brownstone with chalk hearts scrawled up the stoop. Platt recognized it from photographs. (He keeps one of Frank and his wife, Lucille, in the pink dressing room.) ‘It looks the same,’ he said. ‘The door is the same, these railings are the same.’ Another link: ‘There’s this girl in our ensemble who’s amazing — her name is Florrie Bagel. Jewish, as you can imagine. She’s really into the, like, spiritual connection of everything. She came on a day off to this address and left a note and some flowers.’ Platt then got a call from his friend Jeff Levin, who’d worked on Platt’s two studio albums; Levin’s sister had just found a note outside her house. Frank’s home was her home. ‘She had no idea,’ Platt said. ‘I figured — based on Jewish geography, and, just, New York — maybe I’d find some connection to the person there. But it was like an hour later.’” [NewYorker]

😷 Politics of Poison: In the Wall Street Journal, the Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ Reuel Marc Gerecht and the Council on Foreign Relations’ Ray Takeyh consider the political ramifications of the recent poisoning of Iranian schoolgirls, widely believed to have been orchestrated by Tehran. “The poisonings, which might have been done via gas, were likely conceived as a way for Mr. Khamenei and his men to pre-empt more-convulsive demonstrations. It isn’t surprising the attacks started in Qom, where protests have been the most embarrassing and potentially dangerous to the regime’s religious cohesion. Yet the attackers might have miscalculated egregiously. The theocracy is caught in a balancing act that few governments battling nationwide insurrections have managed to execute. The flimsy denials and deflections have outraged the public, forcing an aggrieved Mr. Khamenei to address his people: ‘If anyone is involved in this incident, the agents and the masterminds must be severely punished,’ he said last week. He has forgotten a lesson of the revolution: Teachers and students have always been on the forefront of national protests. Targeting schools and killing girls, whose protection is a religious injunction, is a type of mistake a regime makes when it has lost its bearings.” [WSJ]