Worthy Reads

👴 Bolton Blues:Foreign Policy’s Amy Mackinnon sits down with former National Security Advisor John Bolton — who travels with Secret Service protection as a result of Iranian threats — to discuss his political evolution. “Although Bolton’s service in the Trump White House follows him quite literally these days — in the form of a security detail — he is eager to distance himself from the former president. In fact, in diagnosing the resurgence of isolationism within the Republican Party, Bolton points to Trump as patient zero. Pinning down a coherent way to describe Trump’s foreign policy evaded the Washington commentariat throughout his presidency. His administration cranked the dial on U.S. competition with China, assassinated an influential Iranian general, and brokered the Abraham Accords between Israel and a number of Arab states, while also alienating allies in Europe, signing a catastrophic deal with the Taliban, and withdrawing the United States from both the Iran nuclear deal and the Paris climate accords. It was an approach forged by the president’s own whims and whichever faction of the bureaucracy around him had succeeded in getting his ear. ‘Donald Trump didn’t have an ideology or a philosophy either, because he couldn’t think coherently enough to have one,’ Bolton says flatly.” [FP]

🚶‍♂️ West Bank Wandering: The Atlantic’s Yair Rosenberg visits the West Bank Palestinian town of Beita and the nearby Israeli settlement of Evyatar to see how the tensions between the two underscore the broader challenges in the region. “In other words, if Evyatar represents the ambitions of an empowered Israeli settler movement, the Beita protests against it represent the response of an ascendant Palestinian opposition. And this opposition does not look like what came before. The village’s organic anti-occupation activities — untethered to any political movement or faction — reflect the slow-motion collapse of the Palestinian Authority, which would once have been expected to lead such efforts, but whose rapid erosion has left a vacuum that is being filled by unrest and violence. ‘What is happening right now is that the Palestinian decision is in the hands of the resistance and not in the hands of the PA,’ Majdi Hamayyel told me. ‘The question is whether the occupation is ready for the destabilization that is now ahead of us.’” [TheAtlantic]

🌐 A Fading Vision: Wall Street Journal columnist Walter Russell Mead considers how Wilsonian ideals are viewed in today’s global political environment. “For Wilsonians, world politics today is less about great-power rivalries between the U.S. and rivals like China and Russia and more about the struggle between principles and selfishness, order and chaos, democracy and authoritarianism. Wilsonians hailed the recent wins of a pro-Western candidate in the Czech election and of Lula da Silva over Trump ally Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil as victories in the global struggle for liberal order. Last week German chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Lula to celebrate his victory over Mr. Bolsonaro — and to ask Brazil to send ammunition to Ukraine. Lula accepted the congratulations but turned down the request. Brazil, like India, South Africa and much of the rest of the world, wants nothing to do with Wilsonian crusades.” [WSJ]



👩 Mace’s Moment: Rolling Stone’s Kara Voght interviews Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), who had vocally opposed removing Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from her House Foreign Affairs Committee seat, but ultimately voted for Omar’s ouster. “As a personal matter, Mace says she has nothing against Omar. ‘I don’t know her from Adam,’ she says, an odd contention from someone whose Capitol Hill office is literally next door to the Minnesota Democrat’s. Even if she did, the self-styled free speech champion didn’t think it was up to her colleagues to police Omar’s beliefs. ‘I can’t force Omar to love Israel, I can’t force Omar to recognize Israel as a state — I can’t force her to love Jewish people or like them or support them. I think it was Oscar Wilde who said he would defend to the death, you know, your right to be a dumbass.’” [RollingStone]