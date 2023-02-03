Worthy Reads

🔦 Santos Spotlight: In Politico, Danielle Lee Thomson opines that the scandal-laden Rep. George Santos (R-NY) is exactly where he wants to be — with the spotlight on him. “Exposed as a fabulist, Santos is now being called on to resign, and even 78 percent of his constituents want him out. While the overt lying may subside, though, it’s unlikely Santos will willingly stop his rousing performance of ‘congressman.’ Why not? Because Santos is getting exactly what he wants: attention. Like many of those in his generation, the 34-year-old millennial lawmaker has watched national recognition lead to power and influence. In an ‘attention economy’ like the ones created by social media platforms, attention is the most valuable currency, over truth or morality — even money. Santos is simply a product of his environment.” [Politico]

🕒 Scholz’s Shuffle: In a guest essay for The New York Times, German journalist Jochen Bittner examines the leadership of Chancellor Olaf Scholz, particularly in connection with the country’s stance on the Ukraine-Russia conflict. “So far, the chancellor has been notably timid: He tends to look on until, well, push comes to Scholz. He intervened in a fight about extending nuclear power only after his Green and Liberal ministers had spent months scratching each other’s political eyes out. It took him an entire year to accept that his original appointment as defense minister was clearly ill suited for the job. Rather than sack her for a series of blunders, he waited until she resigned. Mr. Scholz’s tendency to wait until the last minute to act — a kind of strategic bystanderism — has been most damaging when it comes to Ukraine. In the months it took him to forge his tank deal, thousands of Ukrainians died from Russian bombs, rockets and artillery. Potentially even more Ukrainians and Russians are going to die in the months that it will now take to make the tanks, both American and German, operational.” [NYTimes]

🕍 Prayer Patrol: In the Wall Street Journal, Allan Ripp considers the debate in some Israeli and American synagogues over whether to continue to recite the “Prayer for the State of Israel,” amid concerns over Israel’s new government. “At a time when elected officials and judges face increasing opposition and physical threats, it’s notable that Jews — a group that has faced historic government persecution — pray for their policymakers’ protection. Such petitions, however, aren’t a modern invention. Prayers for government have been around for centuries, says Rachel Isaacs, a Conservative rabbi in Waterville, Maine. In a post for My Jewish Learning, she notes these prayers were formally introduced in Seville, Spain, in the 14th century, so that officials ‘have the counsel necessary to make wise, compassionate decisions in line with the values of our tradition.’ Naturally, they adapt over time. For decades Jews in England have recited a prayer for the royal family. That Jews would root for the state via prayer carries existential weight. ‘The laws of Torah need a functional, democratic government to succeed,’ Rabbi Isaacs says. ‘The prayer represents Jewish hopes that open expressions of fealty in synagogue provide security for their communities and lessen anti-Semitism.’” [WSJ]

🏰 Disney Dealings: The Financial Timeslooks at the role played by Marvel chair Isaac Perlmutter as Trian’s Nelson Peltz attempts to join Disney’s board; Perlmutter is supportive of Peltz’s bid. “Peltz and Perlmutter began seeking changes at Disney months before [Disney CEO Bob] Iger’s return as chief executive. According to documents that Disney filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Perlmutter called Disney board member Safra Catz and general counsel Horacio Gutierrez last July to advocate for Peltz’s board seat. He met [former CEO Bob] Chapek in Palm Beach, Florida, not long before his dismissal as chief executive to lobby on behalf of Peltz. Perlmutter and Peltz, both octogenarian billionaires, are friends and live in Palm Beach. Their foundations have jointly donated to the local Salvation Army, and both were Trump donors, though Peltz said he regretted his donation after the January 6 2021 riot in Washington…. In his book, Iger described Perlmutter as ‘a legendarily tough, reclusive character’ and as having a reputation for being ‘penurious to the extreme.’ But while he acknowledged having ‘disagreements’ with Perlmutter, he ‘respected where he’d come from in his life.’ Perlmutter served in the Israeli army in the six-day war of 1967 before moving to the US, where his first job involved standing outside Jewish cemeteries in Brooklyn and being paid by grieving families to lead funeral services. He began selling surplus goods and in the 1980s discovered he had a knack for investing in distressed companies — including Marvel.” [FT]

🪖 Strategic Steps:Insider’s Jake Epstein explores Israel’s hesitation to scale up its support of Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression. “Russia controls much of the airspace over war-torn Syria, and it allows Israel to carry out operations targeting Iran-linked assets and weapons shipments to its regional proxies like the Lebanon-based Hezbollah — which is designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the US State Department. ‘Russia doesn’t try to shoot down Israeli planes, and Israeli planes don’t try to destroy Russian anti-aircraft batteries,’ Jon Alterman, director of the Middle East Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told Insider.” [Insider]

🇭🇺 Hungary Hostility: The New York Times’ Andrew Higgins spotlights the animosity faced by U.S. Ambassador to Hungary David Pressman, a gay, Jewish human rights lawyer whom Hungarian media has accused of undermining traditional values, violating diplomatic conventions and meddling in the judiciary. “As his confirmation hearing began in July in Washington, a rubber dinghy carrying a warning appeared on the Danube River near the U.S. Embassy in Budapest. On a black banner emblazoned with a skull and crossbones was an anti-L.G.B.T.Q. message in English and Hungarian: ‘Mr. Pressman, don’t colonize Hungary with your cult of death.’ Mr. Pressman hung a photograph of that ‘welcome to Hungary’ message on the wall behind his embassy desk. ‘That,’ he lamented, ‘was before I ever stepped foot in this country.’ And it has been pretty much downhill ever since… Meetings with Hungarian officials, Mr. Pressman said, are usually civil and pragmatic in tone but often start with his host saying: “Ambassador, it’s wonderful to meet you. I know you want to speak about gender progressive issues.” “I stop them and say, ‘No, actually, I want to speak to you about Hungary’s reliance on Vladimir Putin,’” he added. “They always want to have the conversation about a culture war. We want to have a conversation about a real war that exists next door.” [NYTimes]