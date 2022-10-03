Worthy Reads

🧘 Meaningful Moments: In The New York Times, Sarah Wildman reflects on her efforts to be present and celebrate the mundane moments of life through her teenage daughter’s battle with cancer, drawing inspiration from the prayers of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. “As a child, I tuned out the more awful potentials of the prayer’s plaintive cry — and there are many, and they are terrible, assigning an agency to God I find uncomfortable at best. Instead I was drawn to the sentences that enjoy less notoriety than the others: ‘Who shall be at rest and who shall wander,’ the poem asks. In Hebrew, that sentence is a play on words, a single letter altering the meaning from ‘rest’ (yanuach) to ‘wander’ (yanuah). It goes on: ‘Who shall be at peace and who shall be pursued? Who will be calm and who will be tormented?’ To be forced to wander another week, another month, another year is physical and also spiritual, literal and also emotional. In almost three years of cancer and pandemic, I have wondered how my family can find rest as we wander. It has been, and continues to be, I think, in these small in-between moments, in the noticing.” [NYTimes]

🏖️ Ya Habibi: In the Financial Times, French architect and designer Charles Zana, a frequent visitor to Tel Aviv, shares his favorite spots in the White City. “Tel Aviv is a magical city. Your first time there is usually a shock. It is a modern city in an old world, chaotic but fun. The art and architecture, the food and the hospitality are all world-class, but everything is on a smaller scale, which I have come to appreciate more and more. As a child, I used to go to Jerusalem more than Tel Aviv. Then, towards the end of my studies at the Beaux-Arts in Paris, I got the opportunity to work with an Israeli architect in Tel Aviv named Mordechai Ben Chorin with whom I got to discover the city, its endless streets and secret corners. I now travel there about six times a year to work, create and relax. I have drawn several pieces for my furniture collections here and I’ve had many projects in Tel Aviv over these past years, mostly private homes.” [FT]

📓 Gray Lady: Politico‘s Michael Kruse spotlightsNew York Times political reporter Maggie Haberman, author of the recently released Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, talking to her and dozens of her colleagues, competitors, critics, friends, operatives and strategists about her dominance of the Trump beat. “A particular dynamic emerged between her and Trump: She was focused on him, but he was equally fixated on her. If Haberman was on the list of press scheduled to take a trip on Air Force One, realized other White House reporters, Trump was that much more likely to talk to the group. Eli Stokols of the Los Angeles Times (a Politico alum, too) told me about such a trip in 2018. He called them up to his cabin from theirs. They sat on a couch across from Trump at a desk. ‘Ashley would ask a question, or Steve Holland would ask a question … or I would ask a question, and Trump would start responding, and before very long, his gaze would sort of turn back to Maggie,’ Stokols recalled. ‘It did not matter who was asking the question,’ he said. ‘He would answer it to Maggie.'” [Politico]

🧕 Roiling the Regime: The Atlantic‘s Kim Ghattas takes a look at the anti-regime demonstrations in Iran and their reverberations in the wider region. “Protesters are back in the streets across Iran, picking up where they left off two years ago, their lives and prospects having deteriorated in the interim. And just as in 2019, we are witnessing expressions of solidarity across the Middle East, where many, impressed by the courage of Iranian women in particular, are cheering the protesters on. But since 2019, the Islamic Republic’s domestic and regional competencies have taken a hit, and its hand in the regional game has worsened. Now, from Baghdad to Beirut, those who oppose Tehran are exploring the possibility that the protests might help weaken Iran’s grip on what it considers its forward defense bases: Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, and, to some extent, Yemen. So far, in all these countries, no one has found a local mechanism to outmaneuver Iran — it can only come as a result of changes in Tehran.” [TheAtlantic]



🐪 Desert Days: In The Wall Street Journal, Sara Lieberman shares her experience of hiking in the Israeli Negev. “The canyon walls rose so high above us that we had to throw our heads back to see the sky. The eroded granite rock around us revealed layers and layers of quartz crystals that almost seemed too perfectly aligned to be natural. Then the path dipped dramatically, descending deeper into the canyon. Thanks to metal ladders and handrails set into the rock, we climbed the walls like monkeys. On the way back, we took the narrow trail above the canyon, looking down at the section we’d just scaled. Relying on railings definitely beat the alternative — rolling off the ledge as easily as the rocks we kicked while trudging along. About an hour later, we made it back to our car, impressed with ourselves, but truthfully, it wasn’t that hard at all.” [WSJ]