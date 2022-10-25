👋 Good Tuesday morning!

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at the Arizona governor’s race, where far-right GOP candidate Kari Lake is drawing national attention, and Amb. Deborah Lipstadt’s comments on antisemitism in Europe and beyond. Also in today’s newsletter: Kim Kardashian, Rishi Sunak and Dan Loeb.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog touched down in Washington, D.C. earlier this morning for a two-day visit. Herzog is set to meet today with leaders of U.S. Jewish organizations, Secretary of State Tony Blinken and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

He’ll also participate in an N7 Initiative event hosted by the Atlantic Council and the Jeffrey M. Talpins Foundation, where Herzog will deliver remarks about Israeli-Arab normalization.

Tomorrow, Herzog will meet with President Joe Biden at the White House. Biden “is looking forward to having a discussion with President Herzog about a more integrated, cooperative Middle East, and of course how Israel plays into that vision with Israel’s neighbors,” John Kirby, the National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, told reporters on Monday. “This is one of the most consequential bilateral relationships we have in the world, certainly in that part of the world.”

In Saudi Arabia, the three-day “Davos in the Desert” conference kicks off today. Stay tuned for updates from The Circuit’s Jonathan Ferziger, who is covering the conference in Riyadh.

Oy, Ye. What began as a response to Kanye West’s repeated antisemitic comments has morphed into an online show of support for the Jewish community, with government officials and celebrities posting across social media on Monday.

The efforts reached the White House, where Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about the president’s views on the uptick in antisemitism. “Let’s not forget the president ran on — on healing — on healing the soul of our nation — right? After years of, just years of division, years of hatred,” Jean-Pierre said. “And so, he’s very, very — been very clear on that and how important it is to make sure that he does that in this administration. So, when racism or antisemitism rears its ugly head, he is going to call that out. And he has called it out. We should not allow that conversation to be existing –— not just in the political discourse but in our –— in our everyday lives. And so, that is something that we’re going to continue to –— to call out, that the president is going to call out. It is ugly. It is dangerous. It is despicable.”

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, the first Jewish spouse of a vice president, weighed in on Monday afternoon, warning, “The Jewish community is facing an epidemic of hate. We must all stand united and speak out against antisemitism. No person of any faith should have to fear violence because of what they believe.”

But the latest swell of support began over the weekend, and picked up steam on Monday with an Instagram post by Jessica Seinfeld, wife of comedian Jerry Seinfeld. She shared a simple graphic, with the words “I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people” written in blue on a black background. Kim Kardashian, West’s ex-wife, posted on Instagram hours after her sister Khloe shared the graphic.

Adidas plans to end its partnership with West, Bloomberg News reported today, following mounting pressure over its delayed response. The Creative Artists Agency, which represents West, dropped him as a client this month. The United Talent Agency co-founder and CEO Jeremy Zimmer sent a company-wide staff memo condemning antisemitism. “Please support the boycott of Kanye West.” Zimmer wrote. “Powerful voices spewing hatred have frequently driven people to do hateful things.”

Entertainment studio MRC also said yesterday that it will not proceed with the distribution of a recently completed documentary about West.

West appeared to address some of his controversial statements on a podcast with MIT professor and computer scientist Lex Fridman, but doubled down on a number of his previous comments throughout the 2.5-hour recording.