Israel and Turkey announced on Wednesday the restoration of full diplomatic ties between the two nations following more than a decade of strained relations. The two countries will exchange ambassadors and consuls general.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone after the announcement of the restored ties was made. According to a Turkish press release, Erdogan “expressed his pleasure over the advancement of the relations.” The two leaders “ag​​reed that this latest development is an important additional level in the strengthening of relations that will lead to many achievements, especially in the fields of commerce and tourism,” according to an Israeli statement.

In March, Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited Turkey — the first visit by an Israeli leader to the country in 14 years — and met with Erdogan, who has been eager in recent months to improve Turkey’s global standing amid an economic crisis at home and ahead of elections in the country next year.

“It’s not an isolated development. It is Ankara’s latest move to overcome its isolation in the Middle East. Over the last year, Turkey has been trying to mend its relations with Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates,” said Aykan Erdemir, director of international affairs research at the Anti-Defamation League and a former Turkish lawmaker. “This definitely is a significant move.”

In a statement to Jewish Insider, a State Department spokesperson praised the development. “We welcome and fully support the announcement of full normalization of relations between Turkey and Israel,” the spokesperson said.

The international fallout over comments made by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday in Berlin that Israel has committed “50 holocausts” against the Palestinians continued on Wednesday. “Not only of course is it a lie, but we know that Holocaust distortion can have dangerous consequences and can fuel antisemitism,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said at a press briefing, adding that “it is the sort of thing that we would raise” with the Palestinians, but noting that he was “not aware” that any such conversations had happened.

Lapid, who had condemned Abbas’ remarks earlier this week, said that he spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who had shared the stage with the Palestinian president when the comments were made. Scholz did not respond to the comment at the press briefing but later issued a condemnation on social media. “I thanked him for this condemnation as Israel’s Prime Minister and the son of a Holocaust survivor. We also discussed the Iranian threat. Iran cannot be allowed to buy time in Vienna endlessly,” Lapid tweeted.