It’s Primary Day in Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington State. Here are the races we’ll be watching as results roll in tonight:
In the Grand Canyon State, the big race to watch is the state’s GOP Senate primary, where venture capitalist and Peter Thiel protégé Blake Masters has been boosted by the endorsement of former President Donald Trump as he faces off against Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, solar executive Jim Lamon and Mick McGuire.
Masters has come under fire for a range of outlandish statements and past social media posts first reported by Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel, including musings on a mid-aughts blog in which he called for “unrestricted” immigration and praised drug smugglers as “heroes.” In another piece of writing from his college years, Masters quoted Nazi official Hermann Goering and a noted antisemitic conspiracy theorist.
The winner of the primary will go on to face Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) in the general election.
Elsewhere in Arizona, state Rep. Daniel Hernandez is running in the Democratic primary in the state’s redrawn 6th District to replace outgoing Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick (D-AZ). He’s facing off against former Arizona state senator and environmental law professor Kirsten Engel. An early June poll had Hernandez leading Engel by 16 points, but no more recent public polling has been conducted in the district, which leans Republican.
In Michigan, the Motor City metropolitan area has drawn national attention in recent weeks for a trifecta of Democratic primaries in Michigan’s 11th, 12th and 13th Congressional Districts, where redistricting — the state lost a seat following the 2020 census — has laid the groundwork for some of the country’s most closely watched races.
In the 11th District, Reps. Haley Stevens (D-MI) and Andy Levin (D-MI) are locked in a heated battle. Stevens, who moved to the district last year and represents the current 11th District, announced her intention to run in the new district shortly after the maps were released in December. Less than an hour after Stevens’ announcement, Levin jumped in the race, opting to run in the new district rather than the neighboring 10th, where he would face a potential GOP challenger in former Senate candidate John James.
Despite early polling showing Stevens and Levin running neck and neck, Stevens, backed by the United Democracy Project and AIPAC, has picked up steam in more recent polling showing her with a significant edge over the J Street-backed Levin. Stevens, who is not Jewish, has actively courted support from the mainstream Jewish community and touts endorsements from the Jewish Democratic Council of America and former Anti-Defamation League head Abe Foxman. More below on the race from JI’s Marc Rod, who is on the ground in Detroit this week.
In the state’s 12th Congressional District, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) is fending off primary challenges from Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey, former state Rep. Shanelle Jackson and Lathrup Village Mayor Kelly Garrett. Winfrey is backed by Pro-Israel America and a PAC supported by former South Carolina state Rep. Bakari Sellers. Tlaib has led in polls going back to January and appears poised to make the November ballot.
In the 13th District, candidates are vying for the open seat created by redistricting. State Sen. Adam Hollier, state Rep. Shri Thanedar, and nonprofit CEO Portia Roberson round out the top echelon of candidates. Thanedar, who is self-funding his campaign, has come under fire for his previous sponsorship of legislation in the statehouse calling on Congress to halt aid to Israel. Hollier has been backed by the United Democracy Project, which spent more than $4 million in the final weeks of the campaign in support of the state legislator. Read below for Marc’s interview with Hollier yesterday.
Trump on Monday created some confusion for Republican voters in Missouri, endorsing “Eric” in the GOP Senate primary to replace Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) — but not specifying if he meant former Gov. Eric Greitens or State Attorney General Eric Schmitt, and refusing to clarify the endorsement, saying the nod “speaks for itself.” Schmitt is leading in the polls over Greitens, who has weathered a sex scandal and been subject to claims of domestic violence from his former wife.
On the eve of primary, Stevens reflects on PAC spending in Michigan’s 11th
Speaking to Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod on Monday in her makeshift “campaign headquarters” — an SUV cluttered with campaign materials, flags, backpacks and various other odds and ends — Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) said she’s feeling “fired up” heading into today’s heated Democratic primary against Andy Levin (D-MI).
District issues: Despite the significant national focus on the Israel angle — and the sizable population of Jewish voters in Michigan’s 11th Congressional District, some of whom have been divided by the candidates’ Israel policies — Stevens said voters rarely raise the issue with her while she’s out in the district. She emphasized that she’s supportive of the U.S.-Israel relationship, and particularly focused on the trade relationship, given the Detroit area’s large manufacturing sector, but “when I’m able to catch somebody on their doorstep, or at a community event, nine times out of 10, it’s about infrastructure, health care, women’s health in particular right now, the environment,” which she expects to be the issues that will decide the race.
Money matters: Asked about the significant AIPAC funding — in the form of more than $600,000 in direct donations AIPAC has bundled for her campaign and more than $4 million from United Democracy Project, its super PAC — that’s poured into the district, Stevens first offered an oft-repeated line, noting that she’s been endorsed by a range of groups, and that AIPAC is also supporting members of House leadership and the House Progressive Caucus. “AIPAC… for some reason has been a fixation of my opponent,” Stevens added, noting that AIPAC/UDP spending has frequently featured in Levin’s messaging, in a way that other outside spending has not. Stevens has also received $3 million in support from a super PAC affiliated with EMILY’s List, which backs Democratic women candidates.
Pro-Israel PACs are being held to a different standard, Adam Hollier argues
Michigan state Sen. Adam Hollier, who has benefitted from outside spending from the AIPAC-affiliated United Democracy Project (UDP), told Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod on the eve of Primary Day that he feels pro-Israel groups are being unfairly singled out and held to a different standard by Democratic critics. “Nobody’s mad at credit unions, and when they talk about credit union spending, they call it credit union spending,” he said, arguing that other PACs with supporters and beneficiaries on both sides of the aisle have not faced the same sort of criticism as pro-Israel groups.
Race overview: Hollier is among the top rung of Democratic candidates in Michigan’s 13th Congressional District, alongside state Rep. Shri Thanedar, a multimillionaire entrepreneur who has drastically shifted his positions on Israel heading into the race, and nonprofit CEO Portia Roberson. The millions in outside spending in the race supporting Hollier — United Democracy Project has spent more than $4 million, in addition to $1.1 million from Protect our Future, the super PAC backed by crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, and more than $750,000 from VoteVets — have not matched Thanedar’s own spending, Hollier noted. Thanedar has put more than $8 million into his own campaign.
Getting the word out: “The question on this race is all about resources and the ability to get my message to voters, and whether or not they can hear it,” Hollier told JI. “I think, thanks to all the support, people have heard my message. I was joking with a friend… that people can pronounce my name better in Southgate and Wyandotte than some people I went to high school with or members of the legislature… I feel like I’ve done everything that I could.”
U.N. body determines Palestinian Authority condones torture and ill-treatment against civilians
Last week, the United Nations Committee against Torture (CAT) — a subsidiary of the U.N. Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) — convened in Geneva to investigate, for the first time, instances of torture and ill-treatment carried out or condoned by the Palestinian Authority (PA). After the completion of the hearings, CAT released its findings on Friday in a 15-page set of concluding observations, in which the committee determined that the PA is liable for the torture and ill-treatment, and set forth recommendations as to how the PA can better ensure the well-being of Palestinian civilians, Jewish Insider’s Matan Kogen reports.
Laundry list: The committee’s recommendations include: categorizing torture — which is currently considered a misdemeanor — as a felony; banning unlawful and torturous detentions; and creating a domestic commission to investigate any allegations of torture and ill-treatment. CAT also recommended the PA implement policies to democratize the Palestinian system of government, including safeguarding free speech.
Required reform: Former Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon told JI, “I think the [committee’s] report actually makes a strong point about what’s happening in the PA institutions, and it calls for a major reform to be required.” Danon suggested, however, that the implementation of effective reform would be highly unlikely.
The one-stop shop where independent musicians build their careers
When Omer Matz, the CEO of IndieFlow, started writing and releasing music, he felt alone in the music industry. Without a record label to support him or a publicity team to promote his work, it would have been easier for Matz to give up. No one knew of the music he was working tirelessly to create or the streaming services he was posting his music on. It was the early struggles of feeling lost in the music industry that led Matz and his partner, Elad Panlovski, to launch the startup IndieFlow, a one-stop shop for artists to build and promote their careers with the help of a software that organizes everything needed to grow a musician’s brand, Jewish Insider’s Sophie Cohen reports.
How it works: Through IndieFlow, musicians can distribute their music, collect royalties, schedule promotions, connect with streaming services, track data, book venues, license their music and collaborate with other musicians without being part of a massive record label. “The idea came from a personal need along with the previous experiences both Elad and I had,” Matz said. Both Matz and Panlovski have long been involved in the creative arts. Matz studied music for film in both Tel Aviv and at the University of London’s Goldsmiths’ College while creating music of his own, and Panlovski studied film in Jerusalem, where he created a few films that streamed at international festivals.
Quick rise: After a few years of planning and brainstorming, the company launched in 2020, raising about $500,000 in its pre-seed round of funding before raising another $4 million in 2022. Any artist can utilize what IndieFlow offers by registering for the platform where they will be given a “workspace.” Depending on what the artist wants to do, whether that be distributing music, creating branded content or booking gigs, the IndieFlow software will guide the user on how to achieve that goal. “It’s kind of like having a map or checklist of things that a musician can follow, along with actionable stuff you can do right on the platform,” Matz said.
