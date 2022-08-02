👋 Good Tuesday morning!

It’s Primary Day in Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington State. Here are the races we’ll be watching as results roll in tonight:

In the Grand Canyon State, the big race to watch is the state’s GOP Senate primary, where venture capitalist and Peter Thiel protégé Blake Masters has been boosted by the endorsement of former President Donald Trump as he faces off against Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, solar executive Jim Lamon and Mick McGuire.

Masters has come under fire for a range of outlandish statements and past social media posts first reported by Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel, including musings on a mid-aughts blog in which he called for “unrestricted” immigration and praised drug smugglers as “heroes.” In another piece of writing from his college years, Masters quoted Nazi official Hermann Goering and a noted antisemitic conspiracy theorist.

The winner of the primary will go on to face Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) in the general election.

Elsewhere in Arizona, state Rep. Daniel Hernandez is running in the Democratic primary in the state’s redrawn 6th District to replace outgoing Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick (D-AZ). He’s facing off against former Arizona state senator and environmental law professor Kirsten Engel. An early June poll had Hernandez leading Engel by 16 points, but no more recent public polling has been conducted in the district, which leans Republican.

In Michigan, the Motor City metropolitan area has drawn national attention in recent weeks for a trifecta of Democratic primaries in Michigan’s 11th, 12th and 13th Congressional Districts, where redistricting — the state lost a seat following the 2020 census — has laid the groundwork for some of the country’s most closely watched races.

In the 11th District, Reps. Haley Stevens (D-MI) and Andy Levin (D-MI) are locked in a heated battle. Stevens, who moved to the district last year and represents the current 11th District, announced her intention to run in the new district shortly after the maps were released in December. Less than an hour after Stevens’ announcement, Levin jumped in the race, opting to run in the new district rather than the neighboring 10th, where he would face a potential GOP challenger in former Senate candidate John James.

Despite early polling showing Stevens and Levin running neck and neck, Stevens, backed by the United Democracy Project and AIPAC, has picked up steam in more recent polling showing her with a significant edge over the J Street-backed Levin. Stevens, who is not Jewish, has actively courted support from the mainstream Jewish community and touts endorsements from the Jewish Democratic Council of America and former Anti-Defamation League head Abe Foxman. More below on the race from JI’s Marc Rod, who is on the ground in Detroit this week.

In the state’s 12th Congressional District, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) is fending off primary challenges from Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey, former state Rep. ​​Shanelle Jackson and Lathrup Village Mayor Kelly Garrett. Winfrey is backed by Pro-Israel America and a PAC supported by former South Carolina state Rep. Bakari Sellers. Tlaib has led in polls going back to January and appears poised to make the November ballot.

In the 13th District, candidates are vying for the open seat created by redistricting. State Sen. Adam Hollier, state Rep. Shri Thanedar, and nonprofit CEO Portia Roberson round out the top echelon of candidates. Thanedar, who is self-funding his campaign, has come under fire for his previous sponsorship of legislation in the statehouse calling on Congress to halt aid to Israel. Hollier has been backed by the United Democracy Project, which spent more than $4 million in the final weeks of the campaign in support of the state legislator. Read below for Marc’s interview with Hollier yesterday.

Trump on Monday created some confusion for Republican voters in Missouri, endorsing “Eric” in the GOP Senate primary to replace Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) — but not specifying if he meant former Gov. Eric Greitens or State Attorney General Eric Schmitt, and refusing to clarify the endorsement, saying the nod “speaks for itself.” Schmitt is leading in the polls over Greitens, who has weathered a sex scandal and been subject to claims of domestic violence from his former wife.