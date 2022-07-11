👋 Good Monday morning!

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated on Friday as he was delivering a speech in the city of Nara, was remembered over the weekend as a “strategic genius” and “a real mensch” by his longtime friend, the Hudson Institute’s former president, Ken Weinstein, who now serves as a distinguished fellow at the think tank.

Weinstein told Jewish Insider that he first met Abe nearly 20 years ago through a mutual friend in Tokyo. “Somehow we clicked,” Weinstein said. “Abe impressed me right away with his deep knowledge of geopolitics — and his willingness to have genuine exchanges of ideas.”

Weinstein, who called Abe’s death “a national tragedy and a devastating loss for his family and those close to him,” had planned to visit Abe in Tokyo this week. The Japanese leader had appeared at a number of Hudson Institute events. “He understood the necessity of Japan shedding a passive role in world affairs in the face of the growing China challenge to make a ‘proactive contribution to peace,’” Weinstein said, noting that Abe introduced the concept at a 2013 Hudson Institute event. “His vision of a ‘free and open Indo-Pacific’ — a strategy he announced in Kenya in 2016 — is the rare strategy of a foreign leader that became U.S. grand strategy (adopted and adapted under both Trump and Biden) as well as the grand strategies of our Quad partners, and the major European powers.”

“I’ll miss his strategic genius, but also his humor, gentle ways and deeply loyal sense of friendship,” Weinstein added. “A great leader, a real mensch, and a loyal friend.”

The last week has seen two Jewish communities in crisis, leaving many more on edge. Seven people were shot and killed in an attack on a July Fourth parade in Highland Park, Ill., a suburb of Chicago with a sizable Jewish population. One Chicagoland native texted us, “No way does one choose Highland Park and not choose Jews.”

Among those killed were Jacki Sundheim, who coordinated events at North Shore Congregation Israel, and Irina Levberg McCarthy, who had immigrated to the U.S. from Russia with her family. McCarthy’s husband was also killed in the attack. The couple is survived by their 2-year-old son.

Rabbi Motti Seligson, who serves as Chabad Lubavitch’s director of media, traveled to Highland Park in the wake of the attack. “A little more than 20 years ago I ran some of the children’s educational programming in Highland Park at The Central Avenue Synagogue – Chabad, and after I heard about the shooting, I felt I should be there,” Seligson told JI. “One thing that struck me walking the streets and speaking to people of Highland Park is, while the rest of the country obsessed over the shooter, and studying his lyrics like he is Bob Dylan, they were just trying to heal.”

Seligson was on hand for a Thursday night event hosted by Chabad of Highland Park. “There was talk about gun control, though most people I spoke with looked toward deeper discussion of how someone who grew up in their neighborhood, who was their classmate or just the kid down the block could unleash such senseless horror on his own community,” he said. “Many, while still recovering from the shock and starting to confront the pain, also spoke of the people in the South Side of Chicago facing huge amounts of murders there.”

Days after the attack in Highland Park, the Jewish Federation of San Antonio received a warning from the FBI of a ​​”potential threat” to an area synagogue. The federation recommended the immediate cancellation of community events in response to the threat.