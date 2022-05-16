👋 Good Monday morning!

World leaders descended on Abu Dhabi this weekend to pay condolences following the death of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Sheikh Khalifa, who became president in 2004 and presided over a period of massive economic growth, died Friday at 73. Sheikh Khalifa’s brother, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, was appointed to take over as president.

Vice President Kamala Harris is leading a delegation of more than a dozen senior U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Tony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and CIA Director William Burns. The visit offers an opportunity to mend ties that had been strained in recent months over a number of issues, including Washington’s lessening presence in the region. Read more here.

“This delegation both honors [Sheikh Khalifa’s] legacy and points confidently to the future of relations between the U.S. and UAE,” a senior Biden administration official told Jewish Insider on Sunday. Harris “will congratulate Sheikh Mohammed on his election as president of the UAE and underscore the importance the Biden-Harris administration places on the U.S.-UAE partnership,” the official said.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog met on Sunday with Sheikh Mohammed. “I came here on behalf of the people of Israel to express my condolences to you, to your family and to the Emirati people,” Herzog told bin Zayed during their meeting, according to a statement from his office. Sheikh Khalifa’s “brave leadership contributed tremendously to advancing his country and his people and to the partnership that materialized in recent years between our countries,” Herzog said, referring to the 2020 Abraham Accords. Read more here.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahianwill also travel to the UAE today.

Ten people were killed in a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y., on Saturday. The assailant, an 18-year-old man who drove 3.5 hours to commit the attack that investigators say was racially motivated, carried out the attack in a predominantly Black neighborhood in the Western New York City. Most of the victims were Black.

A manifesto believed to be written by the shooter contained antisemitic and racist sentiments, and cited the “great replacement” conspiracy theory that Jews are orchestrating the “replacement” of white Christians with minority communities.

Two days before the attack, newly appointed Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Deborah Lipstadt discussed the “great replacement” theory in her first public remarks since being sworn in, held at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. “Accusations by the Charlottesville [‘Unite the Right’ march] organizers that Jews were behind an attempt to destroy white America have been adopted and adapted by racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists,” Lipstadt said on Thursday.

On Sunday morning, Lipstadt tweeted, “​​Yesterday’s horrific attack was one and the same. Hate must have no safe harbor. Anywhere.”