bay state bag man

The ‘Seder Guy’ attempting a leap to the LG’s office

Massachusetts State Senator Eric Lesser

At the end of the Seder on Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign, the then-senator said to a group of Jewish staffers at a Pennsylvania Sheraton, “Next year in the White House.” And it happened: For the eight years of Obama’s presidency, those staffers continued to meet in the West Wing for a Seder. But by 2016, the group had grown and changed. Younger staffers like Eric Lesser, one of the Seder’s organizers and Obama’s baggage handler on the campaign, now brought spouses and children. Lesser had finished a stint working in the White House, graduated from Harvard Law School and was serving as a Massachusetts state senator; like a good politician, he showed up to the 2016 seder with something local — shmurah matzah made in Massachusetts. Now, as a candidate for lieutenant governor in Massachusetts, Lesser has more on his plate than handling bags and planning a Seder, Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reports.

Campaign focus: ”I think that there’s a collective feeling in Massachusetts that it’s a great place to live. People are very proud of Massachusetts and our reputation as being leaders on so many issues,” Lesser, 36,told JIin a recent interview at a café in downtown Boston. “But it’s really hard to live here,” he said, citing the high cost of living. “And that’s going to be the heart of my campaign.”

Survey the field: Lesser, a Western Massachusetts native, enters the race as a four-term state senator, first elected in 2014 at age 29 — then the youngest state senator in Massachusetts. He has joined a crowded field of Democrats vying to become the state’s second-in-command. The Democratic frontrunner for governor is Attorney General Maura Healey, who officially entered the race last week after months of speculation.

Tikkun olam: Growing up, Lesser’s family was active in a local Reform synagogue, and that’s where Lesser’s interest in social justice and political advocacy was kindled. He participated in a Black-Jewish dialogue with a local Baptist church, and as a member of his synagogue’s NFTY youth group, he was involved in campaigns with the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism. In 2002, as a high school student, he traveled to Washington to join a pro-Israel march on the National Mall that drew tens of thousands of participants at the height of the Second Intifada.

Man on hand: “He was upbeat, positive, friendly, obviously bright and inquiring,” David Axelrod, a senior advisor and close friend to Obama, who hired Lesser as an assistant when Obama became president, told JI. “He always got our bags to the right place at the right time, so I figured he could probably get me to the right place at the right time in the White House.” His job was to make sure Axelrod could keep everything together. Not infrequently, he had to draw upon his knowledge of stain removal. “I’m not the most fastidious person in the world. I’m famous for spilling stuff on myself,” Axelrod admitted. “Eric always kept club soda nearby. He would race in there like a volunteer fire department, because I’d have to go on TV or I’d have to be somewhere and, you know, having a big block of oatmeal on my jacket was not desirable.”

Fighting intolerance: Combating hate crimes and bias incidents has been a priority for Lesser, who helped create a nonprofit security grant program in Massachusetts, modeled off a similar program at the federal level. The program began with $100,000 in 2018. Four years later, the program has $2.1 million to award to “nonprofits at risk of terrorist or hate violence: LGBTQ organizations, African American churches, mosques, synagogues and religious centers,” he explained.

