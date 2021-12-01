👋 Good Wednesday morning!

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, along with Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, will light Hanukkah candles tonight at 5:30 PM in a small event in the East Room of the White House, with approximately 150 guests attending.

Speaking last night at a virtual congressional Hanukkah celebration, Emhoff reflected on the “honor” of being the first Jewish spouse of a president or vice president.

Emhoff said, “To think of those humble beginnings, a kid born in Brooklyn, raised in central New Jersey, and now living in the vice president’s residence and being able to light a menorah, it’s humbling… This representation really matters. I feel it for my 84-year-old father, and his friends.”

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) told Jewish Insider that he has reached out to House leadership about including the $1 billion Iron Dome supplement in the upcoming short-term government funding resolution (continuing resolution) but has not received a response.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) told reporters earlier Tuesday that he was looking to bring the bill to the floor as soon as today.

Gottheimer added that “it’s unclear” how long the stopgap funding might last, “so I think a lot of that will play in,” but said he and the more than 80 lawmakers who signed a recent letter on the subject “think it should be included in the continuing resolution, and I feel strongly about that.”

Michael Adler, the Miami real estate developer nominated to be U.S. ambassador to Belgium, will appear before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for a confirmation hearing today.

Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin will visit Richmond’s Keneseth Beth Israel synagogue this afternoon, where he will attend Mincha services and light Hanukkah candles with the community.

Bipartisan leaders on the House Foreign Affairs Committee — Reps. Greg Meeks (D-NY), Michael McCaul (R-TX), Ted Deutch (D-FL) and Joe Wilson (R-SC) — introduced a bill that would sanction any individual involved in the direct or indirect supply, transfer or sale of combat drones to or from Iran.

The Stop Iranian Drones Act also states that it is U.S. policy to prevent “Iran and Iranian-aligned terrorist and militia groups” from acquiring drones that can be used against U.S. and partner nations’ personnel, including commercially available parts.