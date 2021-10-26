👋 Good Tuesday morning!

The State Department announced that the U.S. would freeze $700 million in direct assistance to the Sudanese government in response to a military coup in the country on Monday.

Sen. Bob Menenedez (D-NJ) told Jewish Insider, “Certainly coups are not what we want to see after the long suffering the Sudanese people have gone through. The military should move back to their barracks, there’s still time. If they don’t, there will be consequences.”

State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at Monday’s State Department briefing that Israel was planning to designate six Palestinian NGOs as terrorist organizations. “It is, to the best of our knowledge, accurate that we did not receive a specific heads-up about any forthcoming designations.” An Israeli delegation will arrive in Washington in the coming days to clarify an announcement made Friday by Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz that the groups are closely tied to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. Israeli officials have said that they briefed the U.S. ahead of the announcement.

Marc Stanley, the Biden administration’s nominee for ambassador to Argentina, will appear before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee this morning. Stanley is expected to field questions on the 1994 attack on the AMIA Jewish community center in Buenos Aires — long believed to have been orchestrated by Iran — that killed 85 people.

Toby Dershowitz, senior vice president for government relations and strategy at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told JI, “One of the U.S. national security and terror finance issues that has long transcended partisanship is working with Argentina to hold Iran and Hezbollah accountable for the deadliest terrorist attack in that country’s history — the bombing of the AMIA Jewish Community Center. The nominee should expect this issue to continue to be a concern for Congress until justice is served, even as the current Argentine government may seek ways to avoid enforcement of their own stated policies.”

Dershowitz added, “Part of Congress’s expectation is that the Interpol wanted notices [“called red notices”] for Iranian and Lebanese nationals implicated in the bombing will be maintained, extended and enforced, even as Iran is testing the will of the Biden administration by naming two of these wanted individuals to its cabinet.”

Sens. John Boozman (R-AR), Roger Marshall (R-KS), John Thune (R-SD), John Hoeven (R-ND), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Joni Ernst (R-IA) and Mike Braun (R-IN) — members of the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee — sent a letter to Unilever CEO Alan Jope urging him to overturn the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to end sales in what the company referred to as “Occupied Palestinian Territory.”

At Camp David yesterday, a group of JCC Association of North America leaders dedicated the Chase family Torah and ark at the naval support facility’s Evergreen Chapel. The dedication followed a weekend retreat for the JWB Jewish Chaplains Council, A Celebration of Jews in Service, which included Shabbat dinner and wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery.

Houston Astros All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman, outfield slugger Joc Pederson and backup catcher Garrett Stubbs, as well as Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried will take the field in Houston tonight for Game 1 of the World Series, giving this year’s Fall Classic a rather Jewish cast.