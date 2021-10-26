Daily Kickoff
👋 Good Tuesday morning!
The State Department announced that the U.S. would freeze $700 million in direct assistance to the Sudanese government in response to a military coup in the country on Monday.
Sen. Bob Menenedez (D-NJ) told Jewish Insider, “Certainly coups are not what we want to see after the long suffering the Sudanese people have gone through. The military should move back to their barracks, there’s still time. If they don’t, there will be consequences.”
State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at Monday’s State Department briefing that Israel was planning to designate six Palestinian NGOs as terrorist organizations. “It is, to the best of our knowledge, accurate that we did not receive a specific heads-up about any forthcoming designations.” An Israeli delegation will arrive in Washington in the coming days to clarify an announcement made Friday by Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz that the groups are closely tied to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. Israeli officials have said that they briefed the U.S. ahead of the announcement.
Marc Stanley, the Biden administration’s nominee for ambassador to Argentina, will appear before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee this morning. Stanley is expected to field questions on the 1994 attack on the AMIA Jewish community center in Buenos Aires — long believed to have been orchestrated by Iran — that killed 85 people.
Toby Dershowitz, senior vice president for government relations and strategy at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told JI, “One of the U.S. national security and terror finance issues that has long transcended partisanship is working with Argentina to hold Iran and Hezbollah accountable for the deadliest terrorist attack in that country’s history — the bombing of the AMIA Jewish Community Center. The nominee should expect this issue to continue to be a concern for Congress until justice is served, even as the current Argentine government may seek ways to avoid enforcement of their own stated policies.”
Dershowitz added, “Part of Congress’s expectation is that the Interpol wanted notices [“called red notices”] for Iranian and Lebanese nationals implicated in the bombing will be maintained, extended and enforced, even as Iran is testing the will of the Biden administration by naming two of these wanted individuals to its cabinet.”
Sens. John Boozman (R-AR), Roger Marshall (R-KS), John Thune (R-SD), John Hoeven (R-ND), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Joni Ernst (R-IA) and Mike Braun (R-IN) — members of the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee — sent a letter to Unilever CEO Alan Jope urging him to overturn the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to end sales in what the company referred to as “Occupied Palestinian Territory.”
At Camp David yesterday, a group of JCC Association of North America leaders dedicated the Chase family Torah and ark at the naval support facility’s Evergreen Chapel. The dedication followed a weekend retreat for the JWB Jewish Chaplains Council, A Celebration of Jews in Service, which included Shabbat dinner and wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery.
Houston Astros All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman, outfield slugger Joc Pederson and backup catcher Garrett Stubbs, as well as Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried will take the field in Houston tonight for Game 1 of the World Series, giving this year’s Fall Classic a rather Jewish cast.
podcast playback
Indyk on Kissinger: The case for ‘incrementalism’
For former U.S. Ambassador to Israel Martin Indyk, the Middle East is hardly a new topic. But now he is looking at it from another man’s perspective. In his latest book, Master of the Game: Henry Kissinger and the Art of Middle East Diplomacy, published today by Random House, Indyk delves into the diplomatic approach employed by the famed secretary of state toward the notoriously difficult region. In the book and in conversation on Jewish Insider’s “Limited Liability Podcast,” Indyk describes Kissinger’s strategy as an “incremental” advance towards peace.
Kissingerian approach: “We need a Kissingerian incremental process in which each side takes smaller steps without defining what the actual outcome should be, other than the general proposition of an independent Palestinian state living alongside the Jewish state in peace and security. But beyond that… leave the end game to later, and let’s see if we can identify steps that start to rebuild confidence, start to build a more positive relationship, start to give the Palestinians, in Kissinger’s words, the ‘attributes of sovereignty,’ start to try to create a kind of what he called a ‘state in the making,’ but not trying to push it. Just try to move it in the right direction as much as the traffic would bear.”
On a two-state solution: “In the Holy Land, there’s a difference between being dead and [being] buried. For all intents and purposes, it [a two-state solution] looks dead at the moment. But I would say that, if you look at the other so-called solutions, they’re not solutions. They’re just recipes for continued conflict. The only solution, even though we don’t have a way to get there, that actually resolves the conflict is a two-state solution.”
‘Accidental peacemaker’: “I give the Trump administration credit for the Abraham Accords — but in particular, Avi Berkowitz, and also Jared Kushner — not because they intended to achieve this normalization, but because when the Emirates… came forward and said, ‘We’ll normalize if you stop the annexation,’ and to Kushner and Berkowitz’s credit, they pivoted and recognized that there was an opportunity here and got behind it and drove it as far as they could in terms of getting the Sudan and Bahrain and Morocco on board as well… I called Trump the accidental peacemaker in this case, but it was important. And it was important because it was exactly what Kissinger predicted. Kissinger expected that over time, the powers in the region would exhaust themselves and come around to recognizing that they needed to make peace.”
Advice to Tom Nides: “My advice to him is, ‘Get ready for a great ride.’ The most enjoyable and most interesting job I’ve ever had was in Israel — was the reason I went twice. Every door will be open to him and every Israeli will have an opinion. And the wonderful thing about that is that the opinions change every week.”
Lightning Round: Favorite Yiddish word? Chutzpah. Favorite Jewish food? Bourekas. Recent book recommendation? Wildland: The Making of America’s Fury by Evan Osnos.
political positioning
Open Maryland congressional seat could see crowded Democratic primary
Hours after Rep. Anthony Brown (D-MD) announced his run for Maryland attorney general, attention is turning to the candidates — two of whom have already filed the paperwork — vying to replace him in the state’s 4th Congressional District, Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reports. The majority-Black district is the most Democratic in the state, encompassing parts of Prince George’s County and Anne Arundel County.
Early entrants: Glenn Ivey is a former state’s attorney in Prince George’s County who ran for the seat in 2016 and lost to Brown in the Democratic primary. Jazz Lewis is a member of the Maryland House of Delegates and a senior advisor to House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD), whose congressional district sits next to Brown’s. Lewis, who filed with the Federal Election Commission yesterday, is expected to announce his candidacy this morning.
Community connections: Lewis “is in the mold of Hoyer — a stalwart defender of the relationship [between the U.S. and Israel] and someone who I think aspires to strengthen the Hoyer legacy in that regard,” said Daniel Silverberg, who served as Hoyer’s national security adviser until earlier this year and worked closely with Lewis. “Glenn has a really good relationship with the Jewish community,” said Susan Turnbull, who was the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor in Maryland’s 2018 gubernatorial race.
Edwards again: Another rumored candidate is Donna Edwards, who represented the district before Brown but left to mount an unsuccessful Senate campaign in 2016. She is now a contributing columnist at The Washington Post and an analyst on MSNBC and NBC News. Edwards faced criticism from members of the Maryland Jewish community in her 2016 Senate run for her views on Israel, including a “present” vote on a near-unanimous 2009 House resolution asserting Israel’s right to defend itself against Hamas.
Trends: “When she was in Congress, she was pretty much a lonely voice” on Israel, said Rabbi Stuart Weinblatt, rabbi at the Conservative Congregation B’nai Tzedek in Potomac and head of the Zionist Rabbinic Coalition, regarding Edwards. “Now there’s a ‘Squad,’ there are others who share her attitude towards Israel. It should be that much more of a concern to the pro-Israel community.” Edwards told The Washington Post in 2015 that “I am a staunch supporter of Israel and fully back America’s commitment to Israel’s security. I’ve traveled throughout Israel and seen her promise and the threats to her existence.”
heard last night
Lipstadt: Sunrise DC move to boycott Jewish groups an ‘overtly antisemitic act’
Deborah Lipstadt, the Biden administration’s nominee to be the State Department special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, discussed her nomination, the recent antisemitism controversy involving the Sunrise Movement’s D.C. chapter and her approach to and concerns about modern antisemitism at an event on Monday night, reports Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod. The Holocaust historian and Emory University professor addressed a virtual audience from the Combined Jewish Philanthropies of Greater Boston. Her participation in that event was a somewhat unusual move for a nominee awaiting Senate confirmation, but offered clues as to how she might tackle the position if confirmed.
Sunrise story: Lipstadt addressed a recent statement from the D.C. chapter of the climate activist organization Sunrise Movement, in which the group announced it would not collaborate on voting rights issues with several pro-Israel Jewish groups. “It was an overtly antisemitic act,” Lipstadt said. “If you support the existence of the State of Israel according to this, then you are a racist… What it is saying is that, ‘You Jews, as a people, you do not have a right to a national identity.’” She noted that the group did not have the same objections to non-Jewish groups that also support Israel, like the American Federation of Teachers.
Campus beat: Lipstadt also drew a distinction between the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement at large and individual supporters of BDS, particularly students on college campuses who she said may have “backed into antisemitism… Young people on campuses who support BDS because they see it as a way of changing Israel’s policies, I don’t label them as antisemitic. I think they’re wrong. I think it’s a mistake,” she said. “But if you look at the founding documents of the BDS movement, you see an effort to destroy the State of Israel. There’s no question about it. That I find antisemitic.”
Stepping in: Lipstadt said she’s been asked why, given her tenured position at Emory, she decided to take up the role, and that initially she did not want to be considered. “I wasn’t going to let my name be put in the hat, but someone said to me, ‘Deborah, you can make a difference,’” she recalled at the event. “And I can think of no better thing to aim at being able to do. I won’t solve the problem, no one person can solve the problem. But if I can make a difference… dayenu, it will be enough.”
coming to town
New all-day kosher meat restaurant HaMakom to open in D.C.’s Foggy Bottom
After years of having just a single kosher meat restaurant in Washington, D.C., the city will gain a second when HaMakom opens in the coming weeks in the new George Washington University Hillel building, Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reports.
Hits the spot: HaMakom — Hebrew for “the spot” — will serve a globally inspired “meat and vegan” menu with some Jewish standbys, like chicken noodle soup and a pastrami sandwich. The restaurant is operated by Yehuda Malka, the co-owner of the Schmaltz Bros food truck. (The company also offers a catering service.) HaMakom will borrow some of the most popular Schmaltz Brothers menu items, like its Nashville hot chicken sandwich.
paying it forward
A path-blazing Druze diplomat now empowers a new generation of women
When Sawsan Natur-Hasson was growing up in a Druze village in northern Israel, there was no such thing as a female role model for a budding diplomat. The path from Dalyat al-Carmel, a tradition-minded hill town on Mount Carmel, to Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where she is today the director of the Middle East Economic Relations Department, had not been blazed. And while a decade has passed since she became the first Druze woman to join the country’s diplomatic corps — and few have followed her lead, in an interview with Jewish Insider’s Tamara Zieve, she remained optimistic that the door she kicked open will stay that way.
Paying it forward: “This is why I feel that there is a responsibility for how I’m reflecting this position and what I do for the women in my community — but not only in the community,” she said. Now a role model herself for a new generation of Druze women whose community is slowly broadening its horizons, Natur-Hasson lectures at universities and schools, seeing it as a personal mission to share her experiences and empower other women.
Duty calls: The road from Dalyat al-Carmel to Jerusalem is a long one, but Natur-Hasson leaned on the advice from her parents, who taught her to seek out ways to serve her country. Druze women in Israel are not required to serve in the Israeli Defense Forces, and Hasson instead carved out a career path through which she could contribute to her country. In 2010, she broke the glass ceiling for Druze women at the Foreign Ministry, taking a post in the Egypt department.
New era of business relations: She assumed her current role at the beginning of this year, several months after Israel signed the Abraham Accords with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, normalizing relations with the two Gulf countries, later joined by Morocco and Sudan. The Middle East Economic Relations Department is part of working groups and joint committees with representatives of Arab countries who together tackle obstacles and barriers faced by the business sectors. It works to push forward the development process of economic agreements; it facilitates business delegations, webinars and regional projects, aimed at assisting business communities in the region to interact.
Community in transition: Although she broke that glass ceiling over 10 years ago, to date there is only one other Druze female diplomat who has joined Israel’s diplomatic service, though there are other Druze women working in the Foreign Ministry. Hasson explained that her conservative community is going through a transition period in which women are taking up more senior positions, such as those of lawyers, doctors, judges and academics. She has been happy to lend counsel to others interested in pursuing similar paths, noting that one Druze woman is currently enrolled in the Foreign Ministry’s cadets course and several others are taking the exams to qualify for it, while more plan on doing so in several years. “So this is really encouraging,” Hasson said.
Worthy Reads
📖 Tale of Two Societies: The Atlantic’s Anne Applebaum looks at The Will to See, the newest book from Bernard-Henri Lévy, who is also releasing a documentary with the same title. Both works explore the dichotomy between rich and poor societies, where vast wealth inequality that existed prior to early 2020 has only been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. “In Paris, the virus shut down the city. In Moria, refugees had other things to worry about. Lévy draws further contrasts too. His film switches back and forth between charming vistas of New York and Rome, deserted during the pandemic, and scenes of traffic and chaos in Mogadishu and Tripoli. He shows us a peaceful village in France, almost empty, as well as a village in Nigeria where people are loudly mourning neighbors and relatives who have been murdered by fanatical Islamist raiding parties… Everywhere he goes, he meets people who want contacts, visas, access to the Western world. He finds himself scribbling names and phone numbers on bits of paper. When he comes home, he asks himself: Did I do enough?” [TheAtlantic]
🚗 Road Trip: The New York Times’s Patrick Kingsley and Laetitia Vancon traveled the length of Israel, from near the Lebanon border to Eilat, meeting individuals from the country’s diverse communities — including Bedouins, Ethiopians, Haredim, kibbutzniks, Arabs and Russians — along the way. “Israel is a small country, just 260 miles long. You can drive it in six hours. But we took 10 days, seeking to understand the child that Mr. Melamud’s father hadn’t prayed for. We found a country still wrestling with contradictions left unresolved at its birth, and with the consequences of its occupation of the West Bank and Gaza in 1967. We found a people facing complex questions about what it means to be Israeli, or a Palestinian citizen of Israel. And we found a battle of narratives — waged not only between Jews and Arabs, but also among Jews themselves. Israel’s founders hoped to create a melting pot, a society that blended diverse communities into a single Jewish state. But we encountered an Israel that at times felt more like an unsolvable jigsaw puzzle — a collection of incompatible factions, each with its own priorities, grievances and history.” [NYTimes]
🛢️ Oil Flow: In the London Review of Books Laleh Khalili explores the provision of oil around the world and touches on the former collaboration between Israel and Iran and the arrears Israel still owes the Islamic Republic. “The oil that flows through the Eilat-Ashkelon pipeline is now supplied by a company called Med-Red Land Bridge. Med-Red is a consortium between two Israeli hydrocarbon infrastructure firms and Petromal, a strange little oil services firm based in Abu Dhabi, whose ownership — once one peels back its shell companies — can be traced to two princes from the country’s ruling family. Meanwhile, Israel has unilaterally taken over the pipeline and is refusing to pay the $1.1 billion (plus interest) it owes Iran. The pipeline itself is a state secret, and a Knesset committee has ruled that anyone leaking information about it may be subject to a prison term of fifteen years.” [LondonReview]
🏢 Consulate Conundrum: In the Wall Street Journal, Eugene Kontorovich warns against Biden administration efforts to reopen the Jerusalem consulate to handle Palestinian affairs, calling it a move to “undo in part President Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem without paying the political price,” noting the significant support in Washington for recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. “Washington may reckon that Israel’s new leaders hate Mr. Netanyahu more than they love Jerusalem, and thus the coalition won’t fall apart if the U.S. forces Messrs. Bennett and Lapid into submission. This is likely a miscalculation. But U.S. senators who don’t wish to leave a question mark hanging over Israeli control of Jews’ holiest city should demand that the State Department shelve the consulate plan before an ambassador is confirmed.” [WSJ]
🎤 Milken Meetup: The Financial Times’s Sujeet Indap, Miles Kruppa and James Fontanella-Khan go inside the annual Milken Institute Global Conference in Los Angeles, where business moguls, celebrities, athletes and journalists, among others, took the stage during the elite four-day event earlier this month. “At one point Frank Luntz implored Bari Weiss to throw her hat in the ring for the open U.S. Senate seat in Weiss’s home state of Pennsylvania, an idea that was greeted with a burst of applause, marking the rare Milken conference talk where those in the audience were not fiddling with their phones.” [FT]
Community Comms
Apply! Know a talented news junkie? JI is looking for a social media coordinator. Apply here!
Be featured: Email us to inform the JI readership of your upcoming event, job opening, or other communication.
Around the Web
🔍 Sad Sign: The Austin Police Department identified the “Goyim Defense League” as the culprit behind a sign proclaiming “vax the Jews,” which was hung near the Shalom Austin Jewish Community Center in the Texas capital.
✍️ By the Numbers: The American Jewish Committee released its 2021 report on antisemitism in America.
💊 Drug Deals: Entrepreneur Marc Cuban is launching a new company aimed at increasing cost transparency and reducing the high price of prescription medication.
👴 Old Cool: In GQ, Jason Diamond explores the sudden viral popularity of “Old Jewish Men,” from Bernie Sanders to Mel Brooks.
🗡️ Dying in Darkness: Writing in the Washington Post, former Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-AZ) explains that she views the murder of British MP David Amess in a broader context, describing the general rise of political violence over the past several years.
🇮🇱 Unclose Friends? JINSA’s Michael Makovsky, in an opinion piece in The Hill, apportions blame for the delay in allocating supplemental Iron Dome funding, describing how the actions of politicians on both sides of the aisle have called into question America’s “ironclad” commitment to the Jewish state.
🇵🇱 Relitigating History: Poland will establish a “War Losses Institute” to demand Germany pay roughly $850 billion in reparations for its actions during World War II.
🤝 Deal or No Deal: Qatari officials are expressing frustration that the Biden administration has not yet approved a request made by Doha last year to sell the Gulf nation advanced drones, which it says it will use for counterterror purposes.
🎖️ Now Arriving: The commander of the United Arab Emirates’s air force, in a first, arrived in Israel on Monday as part of the international Blue Flag aerial drill.
✈️ Sky’s the Limit: Israel and the UAE announced they will cooperate on air power, as they both seek to check Iran’s malign influence in the region.
🧳 Travel Time: Israel reversed a decade-old warning against traveling to Morocco, a move that comes on the heels of the recent warming of relations between the two countries.
☢️ Vienna Outlook: Rob Malley, the special envoy for Iran, said that nuclear talks with Iran were entering a “critical phase,” ahead of a scheduled meeting between Iran and EU diplomat Enrique Mora to discuss the stalled negotiations.
💥 Blame Game: U.S. officials said Iran was behind an attack on a military outpost in southern Syria that housed American troops.
🌳 Going Green: The Israeli cabinet approved a $225 million plan that will pay for energy efficient and renewable energy schemes to decrease fossil fuel emissions in the face of climate change.
💰 Diverse Demographics: The cabinet also approved a $9.35 billion plan to reduce inequities between Israelis and Israeli Arabs, which will fund job training programs, healthcare and provide more housing to the Arab community.
📈 Doing Swell: The Financial Times’s Gideon Rachman, recently returned from a visit to Israel, remarks on the “mood of buoyant optimism among the country’s political and business leaders” following the formation of a new government earlier this year, as well as the 2020 signing of the Abraham Accords.
↗️ Reversing Direction: Evangelical leader Mike Evans has dropped his long-standing opposition to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.
🪖 Coming Home: The IDF announced that it will bring back to Israel the remains of a soldier killed in a training accident in the Czech Republic in 1948 that had previously been buried in a cemetery in Prague.
🕯️ Remembering: Gene Freidman, the nation’s biggest taxi mogul, died at 50.
Pic of the Day
Biographer Robert Caro and journalist Bob Woodward joke at the opening of “Turn Every Page: Inside the Robert A. Caro Archive” at the New-York Historical Society on Sunday.
Birthdays
Pulitzer Prize-winning author, Stacy Madeleine Schiff turns 60…
Former chief justice of the New Jersey Supreme Court, Deborah Tobias Poritz turns 85… Veteran Israeli war correspondent, Ron Ben-Yishai turns 78… Actress best known as one of Charlie’s Angels, Jaclyn Smith (family name was Kupferschmidt) turns 76… Chiropractor in White Plains, Leonard Linder, DC turns 76… Certified life coach and hypnotherapist, Evie Sullivan turns 75… CEO at MDI Real Estate Services in Grand Blanc, Mich., Gary Hurand turns 75… Former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton turns 74… Media critic at The Baltimore Sun, assistant professor at Goucher College and the author of The Jews of Prime Time, David Lee Zurawik turns 72… Aventura resident, Cecilia Kleiman turns 72… Illustrator and graphic memoirist, Martin Lemelman turns 71… National director of development at the Simon Wiesenthal Center’s Museum of Tolerance, Janice Prager… Rabbi of Congregation K.I.N.S. and Dean of Ida Crown Jewish Academy in Chicago, Leonard Matanky, Ph.D. turns 63… Democratic staff director and chief counsel for the House Judiciary Committee, Perry Howard Apelbaum turns 63… Director of communications at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy, Jeffrey Rubin turns 62… Cultural commentator and mathematician, he is a managing director of Thiel Capital, Eric Ross Weinstein turns 56… Founding partner and president of Global Strategy Group, Jefrey Pollock turns 50… Screenwriter, director, producer and editor, Jessica Sharzer turns 49… Canadian-born television and film actor, David Julian Hirsh turns 48… Staff writer for The New York Times and author of the 2019 hit novel Fleishman Is In Trouble, Taffy Brodesser-Akner turns 46… Figure skater who won a 2006 Olympic silver medal, Alexandra Pauline “Sasha” Cohen turns 37… Senior product manager at CoStar Group, Danielle Feldman… U.S. Army Ranger, Evan May turns 26… Tel Aviv resident, Dr. Alberto Calo…